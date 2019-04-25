The Sweet Things Share New Single 'Almost Faded'

After serving up the first taste of their upcoming debut album IN BORROWED SHOES, ON BORROWED TIME with the lyric video for the cautionary track "Dead or Worse," NYC's buzzed-about, young, dirty rock n' roll band THE SWEET THINGS are back to whet appetites with another album track, "Almost Faded."

"This one's about just barely makin' it," says lead vocalist/rhythm guitaristDave Tierney, "Gettin' by on gettin' by, as the fella says.Costs you the same amount as not makin' it. It's pure rock n' roll. Sometimes you can find out a lot about someone by just locking eyes with them for a few seconds. It feels like you can anyway, maybe you're just projecting, but hey, we all got lots in common, so the projection is probably close enough."

The track's lyrics embody those sentiments with an unbeatable combination of rawness and danger exclaiming, "The mirror tells a story I guess/But if it's all the same I'd rather forget/Almost faded baby, yeah you're nearly too gone to see/Almost faded baby, you look almost faded to me."

Scheduled for release on May 24 via Wendigo Productions NYC/Spaghetty Town Records, THE SWEET THINGS' much-anticipated debut IN BORROWED SHOES, ON BORROWED TIME was produced by Matt Chiaravalle (Courtney Love, Debbie Harry) and includes guest appearances across its 10 tracks from the likes of Alejandro Escovedo on guest vocals; the legendary horn section The Uptown Horns (Rolling Stones, James Brown); Brian Hurd of beloved blues bashers Daddy Long Legs on harmonica; Rob Clores (The Black Crowes) on keyboards; and boogie chanteuse Liza Colby on the gospel vocals.

Coming off two indie singles, "Love to Leave" and "Slather," which were backed by airplay on NYC's FM rock station Q104.3 and Sirius XM's Little Steven's Underground Garage, the rowdy rockers smeared clubs of NYCwith their rip-roaring live performance before taking the party on the road to venues across all the coasts of the U.S. The band are excited to make their UK debut on June 1 at the annual Camden Rocks festival in Londonalongside headlining acts Frank Turner and The Wonder Stuff.

THE SWEET THINGS is Dave Tierney, lead vocals/rhythm guitar; Lorne Behrman, lead guitar, vocals; Sam Hariss, bass/vocals; and Darren Fried, drums/vocals.

