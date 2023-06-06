The Suicide Disease's New Single Produced by Ice Nine Kills' Ricky Armellino

The grunge rock band The Suicide Disease have released their single “War” via Zodhiac Records, produced by KJ Strock (Machine Gun Kelly, Crown The Empire, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans) and Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills.

“War” speaks to the threat of suicide, and how those missed beyond the grave can tempt their loved ones to join them. Between passionate lyrics and pleasing riffs, the track exemplifies the battle being fought inside one's mind, creating a war between positive and negative emotions.

Growing up in the small town of Mastic, Long Island, the depression of the south shore has seeped deeply into the band’s sound. Named after the nickname given to the chronic pain disorder disease Trigeminal Neuralgia, The Suicide Disease make melodic metal music that offers solace to people dealing with loss, addressing pain in a way that leaves listeners feeling less alone.

Existing in their own genre with nodes of New Order and The Cure, The Suicide Disease recorded their first demo on a cassette tape in 2021 and drove around with a boombox in hopes that they could share it with the right people. The four piece was discovered at a show by Steve Feinberg, who took on managing the band and shared with Ricky Armellino to produce.

“I heard the band’s demo and absolutely fell in love so we all decided to make a batch of songs together at my studio in Lancaster.” – Ricky Armellino

The Suicide Disease wear their heart on their sleeve, and masks on their face to reflect the irony of society constantly masking their pain. The Suicide Disease is able embrace loss and speak to the emotions of pain and recovery with the hopes of helping people to cope with mental health struggles.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Kim Zier