The Suicide Disease Divulge Details of New Single 'Constellations'

The grunge rock band The Suicide Disease have announced their latest single, “Constellations,” released under Zodhiac Records and produced by Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills and KJ Strock (Machine Gun Kelly, Crown The Empire, Motionless in White, We Came as Romans).

Presave “Constellations” Here.

The group will share their most sentimental song yet, a ballad written as a love letter to loved ones lost. The track aims to communicate with those that are no longer with us, reflected as the stars in the sky that disappear during the day, leading to the reality that they are no longer with us.

Knowing first hand the affects of their namesake, the chronic pain disorder disease Trigeminal Neuralgia, The Suicide Disease make melodic metal music that offers solace to people dealing with loss. Having grown up in a lonely beach town, the depression of the south shore has seeped into the band's sound, granting them the ability to address pain in a way that leaves listeners feeling less alone.

Existing in their own genre with nodes of New Order and The Cure, The Suicide Disease recorded their first demo on a cassette tape in 2021 and drove around with a boombox in hopes that they could share it with the right people. The four piece was discovered at a show by Steve Feinberg, who took on managing the band and shared with Ricky Armellino to produce.

“I heard the band's demo and absolutely fell in love so we all decided to make a batch of songs together at my studio in Lancaster.” – Ricky Armellino

The Suicide Disease wear their heart on their sleeve, and masks on their face to reflect the irony of society constantly masking their pain. The Suicide Disease is able embrace loss and speak to the emotions of pain and recovery with the hopes of helping people to cope with mental health struggles.

Photo credit: Joaquin " Sinematic " Vargas