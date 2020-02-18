The Strokes Debut New Track 'Bad Decisions'

Today, The Strokes unveil a new song, "Bad Decisions." Listen below!

The track is the second to be released from their forthcoming album, The New Abnormal, out April 10 via Cult/RCA, their first in seven years.

"At The Door," the first single from the highly anticipated new album, debuted during their performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally last week.

The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin.

The album's cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

THE NEW ABNORMAL TRACK LIST

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets

THE STROKES LIVE

Ahead of the release, The Strokes will play a run of very special shows in the U.K., Europe, and North America preceding a clutch of new U.S dates and festival shows around the world later this year.

February 14-Berlin, DE-Columbiahalle

February 18-Paris, FR-Olympia

February 19-London, UK-The Roundhouse

February 24-Belfast, UK-Waterfront Hall

March 5-Vancouver, BC-Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

March 9-Seattle, WA-WaMu Theater*

March 14-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum*†

*with Alvvays

† King Princess

Photo credit: Jason McDonald

The Strokes are singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr. bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.





