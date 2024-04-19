The String Cheese to Present Destination Concert Vacation 'The Mexico Incident'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The String Cheese Incident, in partnership with Cloud 9 Adventures, proudly presents “The Mexico Incident” - a new, four-night destination concert vacation.

The intimate event takes place at Sapphire Resort & Spa, a fully updated all-inclusive resort on the beautiful coastline of Puerto Morelos, Mexico from December 7-11, 2024.

The Mexico Incident features 3 full shows by The String Cheese Incident. The weekend also features 2 performances by moe., Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and Dirtwire, plus 1 DJ set by Chromeo. The Mexico Incident’s lineup is rounded out by the addition of two Artists at Large: Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman.

All shows take place in open-air venues within the resort under the Caribbean sky with the ocean as a backdrop - with ample space for dancing and all-inclusive wait service, this is the perfect winter concert getaway with SCI and friends. The main stage on the beach, poolside gazebo stage, and palapa stage are revered for their uniqueness, intimacy, and convenience to guest suites and all-inclusive amenities.

The experience extends beyond the stage with a fully curated schedule of artist interactions that create the ultimate experience for music fans. The intimate event brings artists and fans together with activities, workshops, poolside contests, games, and daily yoga during this tropical getaway. Band members will host a variety of activities including beach games with Bill Nershi & Keith Moseley, Day of Service charity outing with Michael Travis, fitness class with Michael Kang, beer tasting with Kyle and more to be announced.

The Mexico Incident is a full resort takeover at Sapphire with all action, amenities, dining options, and event programming at guests’ fingertips. In addition to the happenings on property, guests can book off-site excursions to explore the beauty and culture of the surrounding region extending from Cancun to Tulum.

The event is partnering with charitable organization Positive Legacy, encouraging artists and fans to participate in a day of service and cultural connection as a way of giving back to the local community. Positive Legacy’s projects bring hands-on opportunities for guests to get involved during their trip. In addition to the day of service project, the event will feature a charity auction and a donation drive with all proceeds from the auction will go toward Positive Legacy’s ongoing charitable projects in this region.

All-inclusive package prices start at $1999 per person with a variety of room types available, including tropical view or ocean front rooms and even stage front suites and villas. Prices include a four night stay at the resort, three full SCI shows plus all shows from the curated lineup of additional artists, access to luxurious all-inclusive resort amenities with unlimited food and drink in multiple onsite restaurants and bars, plus the musical adventure of a lifetime. For fans who wish to extend their stay, there is a special discounted rate for the nights before and after the event. All fans must book through Cloud 9 Adventures and stay at Sapphire Resort to attend the event.

The String Cheese Incident’s “The Mexico Incident” is brought to you by Cloud 9 Adventures, the premier provider of international concert vacations since 2003. Cloud 9 Adventures brings bands and fans together to create unforgettable memories & life-changing experiences at all-inclusive resorts and on luxurious cruise ships. Cloud 9 Adventures’ portfolio also includes My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday, Closer to the Sun (feat. Slightly Stoopid), Panic en la Playa (feat. Widespread Panic), Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky, The Avett Brothers At The Beach, Strings & Sol, Holidaze, Dispatch’s Only The Wild Ones Weekend, Zac Brown Band’s Castaway with Southern Ground, and Jam Cruise.