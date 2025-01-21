The String Cheese Incident Unveils May Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The String Cheese Incident has announced a new run of tour dates for May 2025, making their debut at several venues across the East Coast, Midwest, and Southern US.

The tour will make stops at old favorites like Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC, where the band will play two nights, as well as at first-time stops like The Amp Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC, Steelhouse Omaha in Omaha, NE, The Factory STL in Chesterfield, MO, and Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN.

The Wood Brothers will join the fun in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Huber Heights – a warmup for their July 18, 2025 appearance with SCI at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

A return to CaveJam in Pelham, TN, will wrap up this run, sending the tour off in underground style with a special cave set. All news and up-to-date information can be found here.

The String Cheese Incident May 2025 Run

May 14 & 15 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *w/ The Wood Brothers

May 17 – Charlotte, NC – The Amp Ballantyne *w/ The Wood Brothers

May 18 – Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center at The Heights *w/ The Wood Brothers

May 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

May 22 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory STL

May 23 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

May 24 & 25 – Pelham, TN - CaveJam

Comments