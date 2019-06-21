The String Cheese Incident Release New Single ALL WE GOT

The String Cheese Incident have officially released their newest single "All We Got" which premiered exclusively via Billboard. The release of "All We Got" is accompanied by a visually pleasing animated video with direction from SCI. The inspiration and overall encompassing theme of "Disco Forest" is a nod to the band's upcoming, annually-hosted festival, Electric Forest. The video showcases various different feels, just as the song does itself.

Listen to the track here:

This is the third single the band has released this year, following "Bhangra Saanj" (ft. Beats Antique) and "I Want You" (ft. Andy Hall). The String Cheese Incident is happily celebrating their 25th anniversary with new music, as well as new and unique endeavors that have never done before.

SCI recently announced thei first-ever collaborative beer partnership with Colorado-based craft brewery Oskar Blues. The new beer (S.C.I.P.A.) will be available exclusively at the upcoming Dillon Amphitheatre and Red Rocks shows in July.

For The String Cheese Incident, the past 25 years have written a story that is packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments. They have been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, for their community spirit, philanthropic endeavors, and for their innovative approach to the business of music.

SCI TOUR DATES

June 27-30 @ Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

July 3-4 @ Iroquois Amphitheater | Louisville, KY

July 5-6 @ The Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA

July 16-17 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

July 19-21 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

July 25-26 @ The Peach Music Festival | Scranton, PA

July 27 @ Floydfest | Floyd, VA

Sept 27 - 29 @ Cuthbert Amphitheater | Eugene, OR

Oct 2-3 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

Oct 4-5 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA

Oct 31-Nov 2 @ Stubb's | Austin, TX

Nov 7-9 @ Auditorium Theatre | Chicago, IL





