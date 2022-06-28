The String Cheese Incident Announces Return to Runaway Bay, Jamaica

The String Cheese Incident will return to Runaway Bay, Jamaica for two back-to-back, all-inclusive Intimate International Incidents - joined this time by bluegrass royalty Sam Bush and his band (Jan 20-24, 2023), and world-renowned rock legends Los Lobos (Jan 24-28, 2023).

The String Cheese Incident will perform 3 full intimate 2-set shows during each event, and each week will boast an array of collaborations, sit-ins, and activities for attendees to enjoy during their stay. Ticket packages are on sale now here.

Next month, the band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater (July 12-13) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 15-17) for their iconic annual Colorado amphitheater run. Joining SCI at Red Rocks will be Yonder Mountain String Band on Friday, Leftover Salmon on Saturday, and a very special Phil Lesh Incident on Sunday that will combine Phil Lesh with The String Cheese Incident for an unforgettable Sunday performance.

The band continues their ever-evolving and innovative approach to music, connectivity and community engagement. For nearly three decades, The String Cheese Incident has been able to carve out a unique approach to the business of music; they are truly pioneers of a new way of "making a band" - which has been able to keep tours lively and fans excited.