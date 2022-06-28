Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The String Cheese Incident Announces Return to Runaway Bay, Jamaica

The performances will be in January 2023.

Jun. 28, 2022  
The String Cheese Incident will return to Runaway Bay, Jamaica for two back-to-back, all-inclusive Intimate International Incidents - joined this time by bluegrass royalty Sam Bush and his band (Jan 20-24, 2023), and world-renowned rock legends Los Lobos (Jan 24-28, 2023).

The String Cheese Incident will perform 3 full intimate 2-set shows during each event, and each week will boast an array of collaborations, sit-ins, and activities for attendees to enjoy during their stay. Ticket packages are on sale now here.

Next month, the band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater (July 12-13) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 15-17) for their iconic annual Colorado amphitheater run. Joining SCI at Red Rocks will be Yonder Mountain String Band on Friday, Leftover Salmon on Saturday, and a very special Phil Lesh Incident on Sunday that will combine Phil Lesh with The String Cheese Incident for an unforgettable Sunday performance.

The band continues their ever-evolving and innovative approach to music, connectivity and community engagement. For nearly three decades, The String Cheese Incident has been able to carve out a unique approach to the business of music; they are truly pioneers of a new way of "making a band" - which has been able to keep tours lively and fans excited.



