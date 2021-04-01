The Story Pirates Celebrate Release of 'The Strawberry Band' Album

The Story Pirates will release their fourth full-length album, The Strawberry Band, on April 9th, and DJ Squirm-a-Lot is throwing a huge party on Zoom the night before, which is Thursday, April 8th at 7 pm EST, 6 pm CST, 4 pm PST.

Admission is free for anyone who pre-saves the album on Spotify. Information and the event reservation link are at: https://www.storypirates.com/strawberry. Once fans save the new songs to Spotify, they will receive a link to RSVP and get the Zoom link for the event.

The Strawberry Band album launch party will feature performances of several songs, games with DJ Squirm-a-Lot and the composers behind the album, plus a live Q&A with the performers and kid authors.

Every song on the adventurous mock concept album was inspired by a kid's idea, and all these songs originally played on the top-rated Story Pirates Podcast. "The Strawberry Band" is a Beatles-esque song based on a story by Nathaniel, a 5-year-old Californian. The fictional British rock band has big dreams. Trouble is, they turn into strawberries whenever they perform. The seedy crew decides to create a concept album, and they reappear throughout the album to avoid a strawberry-eating shark, ending up in a psychedelic freakout before the final track, "I Have a Cookie" (performed by Broadway's Eddie Cooper). Another recently released song and video is "Fun Crazy Weird Hair Store," by a 9 year old named Sylvia from New Jersey.

Together, the songs tell compelling and hilarious stories about musical cinnamon buns, weird sisters, a wingless fairy, and a dreamy little hedgehog. The Strawberry Band features songwriting and performances by noted Broadway talent and is available wherever music is sold.

Visit www.storypirates.com for more information about the album and podcast.