The Staple Singers' 'Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection' Now Available for Pre-Order

Set for a November 13th release.

Craft Recordings is thrilled to announce a deluxe CD edition of Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection. The acclaimed box set, which was previously released on vinyl digital formats, celebrates one of music's greatest gospel and soul groups, The Staple Singers. Available for pre-order today, and set for a November 13th release, Come Go With Me presents all of the group's studio albums released on the iconic Memphis label, spanning 1968-1974, and features the Staples' biggest hits, including "I'll Take You There," "Respect Yourself" and "If You're Ready (Come Go with Me)." Each album was remastered from the original analog masters by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl, while the seventh disc offers rarities, non-album singles and live recordings from the legendary 1972 Wattstax music festival. Housed in a slipcase, the seven-disc collection also includes a booklet with archival photos and liner notes from American music specialist and curator Levon Williams (formerly of the Stax Museum and the National Museum of African American Music), and folklorist, ethnomusicologist and writer Dr. Langston Wilkins.

Released on vinyl and digital platforms earlier this year (in February), Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection received strong praise from such outlets as Uncut, Mojo and Paste, the latter of which wrote, "this marvelous run of records sound brand new in these new all-analog pressings, with the earthy tang of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and the Bar-Kays horn section ripping out of the speakers with hip-shaking fervor... This is a milestone of American musical history, treated with the appropriate levels of respect and reverence." All six of the Staple Singers' albums with Stax were also made available in hi-res 24-bit/192 kHz and 24-bit/96 kHz formats for the first time.

By the time that the Staple Singers signed to Stax in 1968, the family quartet-helmed by patriarch Roebuck "Pops" Staples, with daughters Cleotha and Mavis, and son Pervis (later replaced by his sister Yvonne)-had long graduated from the gospel circuit. The Chicago group had become well known in the counterculture and folk scenes and were performing alongside major rock acts like Big Brother and the Holding Company and the Grateful Dead. The Staples had also become formidable voices in the Civil Rights movement, and many of their songs preached a message of empowerment and racial equality.

In the fall of '68, the group went into the studio to record their first album for Stax, Soul Folk in Action, working with producer Steve Cropper and songwriter Homer Banks. The sessions were set against a backdrop of social and political turmoil, which climaxed with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis. The Staple Singers were known for writing politically charged "message songs," and the year's events certainly inspired many of the tracks on this album, including "Long Walk to D.C." and "The Ghetto." In their liner notes, Levon Williams and Langston Wilkins write that both of these songs "Truly tapped into the experiences and emotions of Black America at the close of the '60s. The former is a tribute to the 1963 March on Washington told from the perspective of a poor yet hopeful African American person willing to use their last dimes to make it to the rally ... Conversely, the somber and haunting 'The Ghetto' takes listeners deep into the isolation and despair of inner-city life." Also notable to this album are stunning covers of The Band's "The Weight" and Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," recorded in tribute to the fallen Stax star, who died tragically just a year earlier in a plane crash. The Staple Singers returned to the studio with Cropper the following year to record We'll Get Over (1970). Highlights include the standout message song "When Will We Be Paid," as well as covers of tracks like Sly & the Family Stone's "Everyday People" and Gladys Knight & the Pips' "The End of the Road."

Though both Soul Folk in Action and We'll Get Over carried powerful messages and tight-knit harmonies, neither had commercial success. And so, for the band's third album, Stax co-president Al Bell (who signed the band) took the helm as producer. Williams and Wilkins note that "As a long-time DJ, Bell's ear for what moves Black listeners, both literally and metaphorically, had been keenly crafted over several years. Bell hosted shows that had both sacred and secular followings and had amassed a wealth of experience from watching, noting and deeply understanding the impact music has on varied audiences. His ear was essentially priceless."

With support from the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (also known as "The Swampers"), the Staple Singers found a winning team with Bell, and the resulting album, 1971's The Staple Swingers, would be their first charting record, peaking at No. 9 on Billboard's top R&B albums. The LP offered a funkier sound from the group, with high-energy singles like "Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom Boom)" and the Smokey Robinson cover "You've Got to Earn It."

The group reunited with the Swampers and Bell for 1972's Be Altitude: Respect Yourself, an album that transformed the Staple Singers into mainstream stars. Peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200, the groove-filled album featured the Staples' first No. 1 hit-the infectious "I'll Take You There," and "Respect Yourself," a song which Williams and Wilkins declare "encapsulates the Staple Singers' entire career." The powerful message song not only resonated with African Americans but also with many women across the country as they, too, fought for equal opportunity.

The group's 1973 follow-up, Be What You Are, featured the Top Ten hit "If You're Ready (Come Go With Me)," popular single "Touch a Hand, Make a Friend" and the sweetly harmonized "Love Comes in All Colors," while the Staple Singers' final album with Stax-1974's City in the Sky-includes such highlights as the politically charged "Washington We're Watching You," "Back Road into Town" and "Who Made the Man," which marked a return to the group's gospel roots.

The final disc in Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection offers a selection of live tracks from the Staple Singers' energetic performance at Wattstax, as well as B-sides like "Stay With Us," non-album singles like "Oh La De Da" and rarities that include "Walking in Water Over Our Head" and "Trippin' on Your Love."

Following their time at Stax, the Staple Singers continued to tour and record throughout the '70s and early '80s. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. In recent years, Mavis Staples has been back in the spotlight-headlining tours and reaching a new generation of fans with her solo records. In 2016, she was the subject of a documentary (Mavis!) and ended the year as a Kennedy Center Honoree.

