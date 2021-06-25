The Spins Release New Album 'Not If, But When'

Indie/alt-rock quartet, The Spins, are excited to be releasing their highly anticipated new album today, Not If, But When. Fans can stream it everywhere now here.

NIBW is the home of previously released singles "Fade Away," "Lucky Cig," "Vibe Police," "Switchblade" and "Acid Rain" released since the start of the year.

On the album, the band shares, "This is meant to be a relatable art piece touching on all the different aspects of the human experience in modern society and navigating through all the constructs that come with that. It speaks to the idea of knowing what you want but not knowing quite how to get there, and figuring out how to get to where you want to be while staying true to yourself and growing as a person. Musically we tried to really refine our songwriting on this album and showcase all of our diverse musical influences and inspirations and create something different than any of our previous works.

Founded in August of 2016, The Spins quickly began building a large local fan base right away with the release of several Soundcloud demos, followed by the release of their debut EP, Tank'd, which was supported by their first-ever tour as a band. They released their 2nd EP, 4 Day Stay in 2019 after a long period of live performances focused on building their following since the release of Tank'd.

Today, the band is made up of founding members Nick Coombs (vocals/rhythm guitar), and Freddy Smith (drums), as well as Jimmy Barr (lead guitar) and Phil Dunphy (bass), the latter of which joined the band in early 2019. The addition of Phil to the band inspired new elements in their writing not seen on their previous releases.

They focused on refining their songwriting skills in order to craft a full-length record that showed their diverse influences and inspirations. They tracked the record at Sound Acres Studios with Gary Cioni over the span of a three-week stay and released the first single from the record, "Fade Away," in January of 2021 with great reception, and have released a number of singles since.

Not If, But When is out now.