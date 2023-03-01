The Soul Motivators Share 'Power!' From Upcoming Full Length 'Do It Together'

Canada's The Soul Motivators (TSM) are a premier funk outfit based in Toronto. TSM blend classic 70s funk, soul, and psychedelic grooves to create a modern fresh sound with their strong craft for songwriting.

In February 2020, the Motivators released their acclaimed third album 'Do The Damn Thing', featuring powerhouse frontwoman Shahi Teruko. With the accompanying tour derailed due to the pandemic, the band switched to a series of online and drive-thru concerts to keep them going. Now they're back and ready with their fourth studio album, 'Do it Together.'

The 8 track album takes the listener on a cosmic trip filled with groove and optimism guided through aural landscapes. Imagine the Toronto Yonge Street strip in the 70s. Flares, arcades, neon, cinema, record shops - grit and funk. Yet modern beats and rich rhythm infuse each track to lift you up and get you moving - floating into outer space yet deeply rooted on solid ground.

From the first note played on 'Raise a Glass', the band switches on their classic Motivators mode: hard-hitting, clav-heavy harmonic, smooth horn line, a timeless deep funk track.

Next up, 'Power' pushes the TSM sound to new celestial limits - Interstellar synths and drum n' bass inspired breakbeats are mediated by Teruko's ethereal vocals with the fire and passion of Bettye Lavette and tight rhythm of The JB's. Other highlights include, 'It is what it is' - a smooth soul groover that would easily blend into any Hitsville playlist!

"It tackles the subject of our collective ups and downs, inspiring us to keep moving through the darkness." With 'Try', TSM channel Muscle Shoals with a deep cut of southern soul, with passionate vocal delivery, evoking Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley, infuses this tune with a heavy Daptone influence.

'Do It Together' is The Soul Motivators at our best - fusing familiar influences with new elements and pushing our musical boundaries to new limits."

Since the release of their explosive 2015 full-length debut Free to Believe (Do Right! Music), TSM tirelessly toured to bring their high-octane live show to the masses. The acclaimed Dirt On the Floor EP, and collaboration with Detroit's Funk Night Records released over two highly sought after 7" singles, saw them dig deep into the funk crates.

The core of the band consists of Teruko (vocals), James Robinson (keys), Marc Shapiro (bass), Voltaire Ramos (guitar), Doug Melville (drums), and Derek Thorne (percussion), with a rotating cast of talented horns and special guests.

Listen to the new single here: