'The Song – Recorded Live @ TGL Farms' To Release 18-Song Best of Season One Audio Album

The wildly popular nationally-syndicated television show "The Song - Recorded Live @ TGL Farms" was seen in over 140 markets earlier this year, and 18 of the iconic hits recorded for season one will be available at virtually all digital service providers and online retailers beginning this Friday, May 1, 2020. The music will be distributed by F2e and The Orchard.

"These recordings produced by Tom Davis are completely unique to 'The Song - Recorded Live @ TGL Farms'," said Executive Producer and creator Marc Oswald. "These exclusive versions of iconic hits - some full band and some of which were performed in a very stripped-down acoustic manner - are stunning interpretations of some of the greatest songs written and recorded in popular music."

Season one included nine 30-minute, fast-paced episodes hosted by Krista Marie and Damien Horne and a one-hour "Best of The Song" finale co-hosted by CeeLo Green. In-depth interviews with the artists and songwriters revealed never-before-heard details behind those songs, the inspiration and how they became woven into the fabric of popular culture. All episodes are available on the show's YouTube channel HERE.

"Working on this show was an absolute pleasure," said award-winning singer/songwriter Rick Springfield, who performed a moving acoustic set with The Sisterhood Band. "'The Song' digs deep into a songwriter's history and process, which I really appreciate. And performing with The Sisterhood Band was just the best. I hope viewers feel the joy we had in performing these songs that mean so much to me."

"It was great to be a part of season one of 'The Song' while I was in Nashville recording new music," said CeeLo Green. "I hope you all get a chance to hear the new, Best Of The Song Album available May 1. It's a gem!"

The new show premiered in January 2020 predominantly on CBS, ABC, FOX and NBC affiliates across the country including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami and Seattle. Gray Television distributed the series, which is presented by Ally and powered by Nashville Music City.

New episodes of "The Song - Recorded Live @ TGL Farms" are scheduled to begin filming in October. Season one will re-air the end of 2020 leading into the premiere of season two in January of 2021.

Executive produced by Marc Oswald, Cary Glotzer and award-winning director Trey Fanjoy, the series was filmed at picturesque TGL Farms in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The setting provided a relaxed atmosphere for hosts Krista and Damien to dig deep into the lives and careers of the artists and songwriters. The TGL Farms stable was transformed into a studio soundstage, where the artists performed intimate versions of their hit songs and often introduced new music.

The Song - Recorded Live @ TGL Farms Album Listing:

"Crazy" - CeeLo Green

"Forget You" - CeeLo Green

"Purple Hearts Soldier of Love" - CeeLo Green

"Don't Talk to Strangers" - Rick Springfield ft. The Sisterhood Band

"Love Somebody" - Rick Springfield ft. The Sisterhood Band

"Jessie's Girl" - Rick Springfield ft. The Sisterhood Band

"Rollin' (Ballad of Big & Rich) - Big & Rich ft. Cowboy Troy

"Save a Horse Ride a Cowboy" - Big & Rich

"8th of November" - Big & Rich

"Your Mama Don't Dance" - Jim Messina w/ Lonestar

"I'm Already There" - Lonestar

"Amazed" - Lonestar

"Lay Me Down" Rome Ramirez & Dirty Heads

"Light On" - Rome Ramirez

"Santeria" - Rome Ramirez

"I Can Love You Like That" - All 4 One

"I Swear" - All 4 One

"Chariots" - All 4 One

"The Song - Recorded Live @ TGL Farms" pays it forward through cause-related partnerships with The Songwriters Hall of Fame and Belmont University's Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business to provide both scholarship and internship opportunities for their outstanding programs and to help develop new talent in the music, media and television arts disciplines.





