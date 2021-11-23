The Snuts Return With New Single 'Burn the Empire'

Fresh off a blistering, sold-out, sweat-drenched UK tour, rising Scottish indie rockers The Snuts return with their ferocious new single, "Burn The Empire". The track marks the band's first new music since their acclaimed debut album, W.L. reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart earlier this year.

Produced by Detonate at Angelic Studio, "Burn The Empire" is first and foremost a protest song against the corrupt corporations and politicians. Not content on just writing huge guitar-pop songs, the track is a statement of intent and a call to arms for change. It's raw, furious and packed with hooks.

"I wanted the word 'empire' to feel open, almost rhetorical to what constitutes or qualifies as an oppressive factor in your life, because it certainly exists for 99% of people. We were driven to standup against the negative effects of big corporations on the everyday person. We all understand that these companies act ruthlessly and unethically in the name of profit." Lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the track. "I think young people have always wanted a fairer and more equal society and it's the voices of the old, the discontent and the ignorant that try and squash that. We believe in 2022 there is no place for fascism or oppression of any kind and we must burn the empire that represents it.

The Snuts have truly hit their stride. With a UK chart-topping album under their belts and an arsenal of adoring fans, the Whitburn, West Lothian group is well on its way to being one of the most vital bands in recent years.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here: