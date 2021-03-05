The Simple Radicals & Che-val Release Intoxicating Version Of 'White Rabbit'

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit'' is arguably one of the most iconic and recognizable songs in rock history, even landing on Rolling Stone's Top 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Now, amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, a renewed interest in psychedelic culture and social activism, The Simple Radicals and Che-Val have teamed up to release their version of the timeless classic.

John Malkin and John Griffin, of the Chicago-based rock band The Simple Radicals, used to cover "White Rabbit" in their previous band's live sets, and it never failed to bring the house down. They always wanted to record their own version of the song, and after a serendipitous intro with Connecticut pop duo, Che-Val, their dream became reality.

Laura and Kenny Cash, who form the dynamic duo of Che-Val, had been toying around with the idea of recording "White Rabbit" for years. The key was finding the right sound and style that would pay homage to the original, while also allowing them the freedom to make it their own.

"I was glad that we were able to do more of a re-imagination rather than a straight up cover. And that I got to use my vibrato like Grace Slick in the original." recalls Laura. "I tried to modernize the musical ideas that were already in the original while honoring its cool song structure that builds like an acid trip you'd have at Woodstock," adds Kenny.

The song was also produced by Kenny at his Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, Connecticut and mixed by multi-platinum/gold award winning producer Earl Cohen (Tina Turner, Nelly, Usher, Lady Gaga). The song's hypnotic and ethereal feel will charm the fans of classic rock, as well as tap into fans of new artists like BANKS, Billie Eilish and Shaed.

Stay tuned for a full-length video for the song, which will be coming this Spring. "White Rabbit is available now on all streaming outlets.

Listen here: