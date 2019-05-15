The Sidekicks Share New Song PEOPLE'S COURT

Cleveland, Ohio indie rock band The Sidekicks return with a brand new song "People's Court" which is accompanied by a video. Steve Ciolek (vocals, guitar) explains, "'Peoples Court' takes place at a combination laundromat/bar in a quiet moment shared between a couple. Sometimes it's unnerving how well two people can know each other." You can listen to "People's Court" at Spotify now or watch Steve Ciolek perform the song on Live from The Rainbow Couch.



Formed in Cleveland in 2006, The Sidekicks made their debut with 2007's So Long, Soggy Dog and followed the album with 2009's similarly punk-influenced Weight of Air. The band embodied a more melodic sound with 2012's Awkward Breeds, and fully showcased their tightly honed pop sensibilities on Runners in the Nerved World. Produced by Phil Ek (The Black Angels, The Walkmen), Runners in the Nerved World drew praise from the likes of Pitchfork (who noted that the album "hearkens back to the widescreen indie rock of Built to Spill, the Shins, and Band of Horses"). The band's latest release, Happiness Hours, was released in 2018 on Epitaph with much critical acclaim.



THE SIDEKICKS TOUR DATES w/ THE MENZINGERS



Jun 22 Lansing, MI - Three Stacks Festival

Jul 6 Yellow Springs, OH - Springsfest

Jul 23 Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

Jul 24 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Jul 25 London, Canada - Rum Runners

Jul 28 Worchester, MA - Palldium

Jul 30 Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

Jul 31 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Aug 1 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

Aug 2 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

Aug 4 Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

Aug 6 Cincinatti, OH - Southgate House Revival

Aug 8 Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

Aug 9 Virginia Beach - Peabody's Nightclub

Aug 10 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Jul 23-Aug 10 w/ The Menzingers and Queen of Jeans





