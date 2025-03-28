The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Set 2025 North American Tour Leg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sex Pistols, featuring Frank Carter, are set to ignite stages across the United States and Canada in 2025 on a highly anticipated tour leg, the band's first U.S. tour since 2003. At all the concerts, modern-day punk icon Carter joins the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock to perform the iconic 1977 album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols in its entirety, plus more, in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary. Tickets will be available starting Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time here. See below for the full list of concert dates.

The monumental tour kicks off at Dallas' Longhorn Ballroom on September 16th, a fitting location as the Sex Pistols' chaotic 1978 performance there is released today on limited-edition white vinyl as Live in the U.S.A., (order HERE). Artist presale and other presale opportunities will be held from April 1st through 3rd. For more information, click HERE.

The 2025 tour follows the group’s triumphant UK performances, where The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter created a sonic onslaught and mayhem reminiscent of 1976. Carter fit like a glove, perfectly recreating the songs that changed the world, while resolutely remaining himself. His dynamic presence and authentic delivery seamlessly blended with the Sex Pistols' raw energy, earning widespread acclaim:

SEX PISTOLS 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue. Sept. 16 Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX Tue. Sept. 23 9:30 Club Washington, DC Fri. Sept. 26 Fillmore Philadelphia, PA Sat. Sept. 27 TBD Brooklyn, NY Tue. Sept. 30 Mtelus Montreal, QC Wed. Oct. 1 History Toronto, ON Fri. Oct. 3 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH Sat. Oct. 4 Fillmore Detroit, MI Tue. Oct. 7 Fillmore Minneapolis, MN Fri. Oct. 10 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO Mon. Oct. 13 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA Wed. Oct. 15 Warfield San Francisco, CA Thu. Oct. 16 Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

The Sex Pistols' legendary 1978 US tour is immortalized in three Live in the U.S.A. albums, capturing the band’s raw and defiant energy in Atlanta, Dallas, and San Francisco. These recordings, featuring iconic tracks like “God Save the Queen,” document the band amidst hostile crowds and historical upheaval, solidifying their impact on rock and roll.

Available now in limited-edition vinyl (1500 copies each color), CD (2500 copies), and digital collections, the vinyl series includes: Atlanta (red vinyl) from the Great South East Music Hall, released Feb 28; Dallas (white vinyl) from the Longhorn Ballroom, released today; and San Francisco (blue vinyl) from Winterland Ballroom, coming April 25. The 3CD set will be available on digital on April 25th.

