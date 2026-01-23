The Red Clay Strays to Host First-Ever Fan Festival

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning rockers The Red Clay Strays have announced their first-ever fan festival. “Fan Fest 2026” is set to take place over five nights from June 24 - 28, at one of the band’s favorite venues in the country, Abayance Bay Marina in Rexford, MT.

During the five nights, fans will see a live headlining show from The Red Clay Strays as well as intimate performances and stories from the band to kick off the weekend. They will also get to experience headlining shows by Lukas Nelson and St. Paul & the Broken Bones. An open-mic event will open the festivities on the first night. The complete schedule is below.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, January 28, at 9 AM (local), while the general on-sale starts Friday, January 30, at 9 AM (local). Besides the music, fans will be able to purchase limited-edition merch, receive giveaways, and go on hikes. “RCS Fan Fest 2026” will be a family-friendly event, with free admission for kids six and under. All ticketing information can be found HERE.

“RCS Fan Fest will be a high-energy celebration dedicated to the fans who keep the music loud and the spirit alive,” says lead singer Brandon Coleman. “These last few years have been incredible, and it's all because of the fans! We want our closest fans to know how much we appreciate them, so we've programmed a week-long extravaganza in the most beautiful part of the country we know and invited our good buddy Lukas Nelson and our Alabama brothers, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, to take it to another level for y'all!”

THE RED CLAY STRAYS “FAN FEST 2026” SHOW SCHEDULES

Wednesday, June 24

Open Mic Night at The Bay Hosted by Aaron Raitiere

Thursday, June 25

5 PM: Venue Open to Fans

7-10 PM: Strays with Stories

Intimate performances and stories from the band for the fans

Friday, June 26

5 PM: Venue opens to fans

8 PM: Lukas Nelson

Saturday, June 27

5 PM: Venue opens to fans

8 PM: St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Sunday, June 28

5 PM: Venue opens to fans

8 PM: The Red Clay Strays

THE RED CLAY STRAYS - TOUR 2026

MARCH

17 - Houston, TX - Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

APRIL

19 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn

24 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

MAY

24 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival

JUNE

13 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

24-28 - Rexford, MT - “Fan Fest 2026” at Abayance Bay Marina

JULY

17 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

19 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days

AUGUST

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

OCTOBER

22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

ABOUT THE RED CLAY STRAYS:

The Red Clay Strays are Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass), John Hall (drums), and Sevans Henderson (keys).

Formed in Mobile, Alabama, in 2016, the Strays released their debut album, Moment of Truth, in 2022, featuring the breakout single, “Wondering Why,” which propelled the band into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart and inside the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

In 2024, the group signed to RCA Records and released their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Made by These Moments. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), the record marked the band’s first entry into the Billboard 200 and debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, helping to earn them the win for ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, their first Billboard Music Award win for ‘Top Country Group,’ and the 2025 ACM Award win for ‘New Duo or Group of the Year.’ They have also garnered back-to-back CMA Award nominations for ‘Vocal Group of the Year’ for 2024 and 2025, taking home the award at the 59th Annual CMA Awards.

Photo Credit: Macie Coleman