The Red Clay Strays Release Debut Album 'Moment of Truth'

After cutting their teeth in the Gulf Coast scene touring for 5-years, The Red Clay Strays have released their debut album Moment of Truth today, April 29.

This 12-track album blends its unique individualities and influences to create a project that breathes raw honesty. Band members Brandon Coleman (lead vocals/guitar), Drew Nix (vocals/electric guitar/harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass), and John Hall (drums) collaborated to create Moment of Truth.

Each member, including the band's videographer, Matthew Coleman, had a hand in writing this project, which strives to bring the public songs with a purpose that embody real-life experiences.

"Moment of Truth strives to bring audiences something real to experience," the band continues. "The music and lyrics have a purpose to them. These songs have more purpose to them - a mission if you will. They usher in love and deeper thoughts about the situations we humans find ourselves in. 'Ghosts' has a clear message about not hanging on to baggage from your past and moving on with life. 'Forgive' is about not being able to move on until you let go of that baggage. 'Sunshine' is about walking that line and staying within God's grace and light. The album is loaded with tunes that we hope evoke people's thoughts and guide them to a better way of thinking."

Moment of Truth is a collection of songs formed into a tangible album because of the band's hard work and dedicated fanbase. On Feb. 25, the band started a crowdfunding campaign on their Strays & Friends Facebook group page to see if fans would graciously donate money to go towards the album in exchange for merchandise and the opportunity to receive exclusive content.

Over a weekend, that small group of Facebook fans donated a total of $17,000.

On Feb. 27, the Red Clay Strays made their campaign public and raised over $48,000 within the next week, confirming that crowds love the Strays music and believe in their cause to bring their career to the next level. The campaign ended yesterday at midnight with a total of $57,715 raised - well exceeding their goal of $40,000.

With a sound both modern and reminiscent of a Sun Records vinyl, The Red Clay Strays are forging a new path with their spellbinding genre-bending brand of tunes. Inspired by the vibrant heyday of southern music, the band finds its origins in the styles of classic country, rockabilly, and gospel-fed soul, all the while ushering in a new era of rock-and-roll that is as distinctive as the men who form it.

Born and bred in the red dirt clay of south Alabama, Brandon Coleman (lead vocals/guitar), Drew Nix (vocals/electric guitar/harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass), and John Hall (drums), blended their unique individualities and influences to create a band with a rare sincerity that isn't often seen in today's industry.

After spending the past five years cutting their teeth in the Gulf Coast music scene while simultaneously running the roads discovering who they are and where they belong in the world, The Red Clay Strays are prepared to take the world by storm as they reveal their Moment of Truth in the spring of 2022.

The band is following their album release with a Moment of Truth tour, which will kick off with an album release show at Live at Five in Fairhope, AL on May 7. For more tour information, fans can visit here: https://redclaystrays.band. Later this summer the Red Clay Strays will also take the stage at CMA Fest this summer.

Listen to the new album here: