The Record Summer Premiere Video For New Single 'Release'

Today, The Record Summer, aka songwriter Bret Rodysill, premiered a video for his latest single "Release" via Backseat Mafia. The single is the second from his debut full-length album, Lay It Bare, set to arrive March 5 via Bodan Kuma Recordings. Share the video via YouTube.

Discussing the single, Rodysill stated, "'Release' is about catharsis. The past few years, spending a lot of time in hospitals and in bed, I got to a place where things were so bottled up that I needed to let go of protecting myself. I needed to release all that bad energy. 'Release' is meant to promote just that-letting it all go."

Lay It Bare does just that. Arriving a decade after The Record Summer released a critically-acclaimed debut EP, that led to performances at SXSW, Primavera Sound and CMJ, and five years after two singles for the London-based label Loose Narrative, the songs trace Rodysill's journey after surviving a rare, intense, nervous system disorder, mental illness, and hospitalization.