The Record Company Releases 'Gotta Be Movin' From Upcoming Album

GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company are debuting a new song off their highly anticipated forthcoming album, "Play Loud". "Gotta Be Movin'" is out now.

"'Gotta Be Movin'' is a song that tips its hat to our love of The Beastie Boys, and to guitar parts that sound like they are samples," the band said in a statement. "This guitar melody caught our ear right away and had that sample of an old school guitar riff feel. We love that. Get a rhythmic vocal going with some deep drums and let the good times roll."

Play Loud is set for release October 8 on Concord Records.

"How High," the first single released from the LP, is among the Most-Added and Most-Increased songs at Adult Alternative radio since it dropped and has already hit the Top 5 at the format. The track has also Top 3 on the Americana Singles Airplay Chart and Top 3 on the NonComm Albums Chart.

Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below:

October 10-Turner Hall Ballroom-Milwaukee, WI

October 12-Mercury Ballroom-Louisville, KY

October 13-St. Andrews Hall-Detroit, MI

October 14-Metro-Chicago, IL

October 15-Elevation-Grand Rapids, MI

October 16-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH

October 18-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY

October 19-The Axis Club-Toronto, ON

October 21-Higher Ground Ballroom- South Burlington, VT

October 22-Aura-Portland, ME

October 24-Paradise Rock Club-Boston, MA

October 25-Irving Plaza-New York, NY

October 27-Theatre of the Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA

October 28-Lincoln Theatre-Washington, DC

October 29-XL Live-Harrisburg, PA

October 30-Cat's Cradle-Carrboro, NC

October 31-The Underground-Charlotte, NC

November 2-Bijou Theater-Knoxville, TN

November 4-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC

November 5-Georgia Theatre-Athens, GA

November 6-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN

November 7-Delmar Hall-St. Louis, MO

November 9-The Sylvee-Madison, WI

November 10-Varsity Theater-Minneapolis, MN

November 11-Wooly's-Des Moines, IA

November 13-Fox Theatre-Boulder, CO

November 14-Gothic Theatre-Englewood, CO

November 16-Knitting Factory-Boise, ID

November 17-Neptune Theatre-Seattle, WA

November 18-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR

November 20-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

November 22-Teregram Ballroom-Los Angeles, CA

Listen to the new track here: