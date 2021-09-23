The Record Company Releases 'Gotta Be Movin' From Upcoming Album
Their upcoming album is out on October 8.
GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company are debuting a new song off their highly anticipated forthcoming album, "Play Loud". "Gotta Be Movin'" is out now.
"'Gotta Be Movin'' is a song that tips its hat to our love of The Beastie Boys, and to guitar parts that sound like they are samples," the band said in a statement. "This guitar melody caught our ear right away and had that sample of an old school guitar riff feel. We love that. Get a rhythmic vocal going with some deep drums and let the good times roll."
Play Loud is set for release October 8 on Concord Records.
"How High," the first single released from the LP, is among the Most-Added and Most-Increased songs at Adult Alternative radio since it dropped and has already hit the Top 5 at the format. The track has also Top 3 on the Americana Singles Airplay Chart and Top 3 on the NonComm Albums Chart.
Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below:
October 10-Turner Hall Ballroom-Milwaukee, WI
October 12-Mercury Ballroom-Louisville, KY
October 13-St. Andrews Hall-Detroit, MI
October 14-Metro-Chicago, IL
October 15-Elevation-Grand Rapids, MI
October 16-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH
October 18-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY
October 19-The Axis Club-Toronto, ON
October 21-Higher Ground Ballroom- South Burlington, VT
October 22-Aura-Portland, ME
October 24-Paradise Rock Club-Boston, MA
October 25-Irving Plaza-New York, NY
October 27-Theatre of the Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA
October 28-Lincoln Theatre-Washington, DC
October 29-XL Live-Harrisburg, PA
October 30-Cat's Cradle-Carrboro, NC
October 31-The Underground-Charlotte, NC
November 2-Bijou Theater-Knoxville, TN
November 4-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC
November 5-Georgia Theatre-Athens, GA
November 6-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN
November 7-Delmar Hall-St. Louis, MO
November 9-The Sylvee-Madison, WI
November 10-Varsity Theater-Minneapolis, MN
November 11-Wooly's-Des Moines, IA
November 13-Fox Theatre-Boulder, CO
November 14-Gothic Theatre-Englewood, CO
November 16-Knitting Factory-Boise, ID
November 17-Neptune Theatre-Seattle, WA
November 18-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR
November 20-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA
November 22-Teregram Ballroom-Los Angeles, CA
Listen to the new track here: