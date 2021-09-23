Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Record Company Releases 'Gotta Be Movin' From Upcoming Album

pixeltracker

Their upcoming album is out on October 8.

Sep. 23, 2021  
The Record Company Releases 'Gotta Be Movin' From Upcoming Album

GRAMMY-nominated rock band The Record Company are debuting a new song off their highly anticipated forthcoming album, "Play Loud". "Gotta Be Movin'" is out now.

"'Gotta Be Movin'' is a song that tips its hat to our love of The Beastie Boys, and to guitar parts that sound like they are samples," the band said in a statement. "This guitar melody caught our ear right away and had that sample of an old school guitar riff feel. We love that. Get a rhythmic vocal going with some deep drums and let the good times roll."

Play Loud is set for release October 8 on Concord Records.

"How High," the first single released from the LP, is among the Most-Added and Most-Increased songs at Adult Alternative radio since it dropped and has already hit the Top 5 at the format. The track has also Top 3 on the Americana Singles Airplay Chart and Top 3 on the NonComm Albums Chart.

Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below:

October 10-Turner Hall Ballroom-Milwaukee, WI
October 12-Mercury Ballroom-Louisville, KY
October 13-St. Andrews Hall-Detroit, MI
October 14-Metro-Chicago, IL
October 15-Elevation-Grand Rapids, MI
October 16-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH
October 18-Town Ballroom-Buffalo, NY
October 19-The Axis Club-Toronto, ON
October 21-Higher Ground Ballroom- South Burlington, VT
October 22-Aura-Portland, ME
October 24-Paradise Rock Club-Boston, MA
October 25-Irving Plaza-New York, NY
October 27-Theatre of the Living Arts-Philadelphia, PA
October 28-Lincoln Theatre-Washington, DC
October 29-XL Live-Harrisburg, PA
October 30-Cat's Cradle-Carrboro, NC
October 31-The Underground-Charlotte, NC
November 2-Bijou Theater-Knoxville, TN
November 4-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC
November 5-Georgia Theatre-Athens, GA
November 6-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN
November 7-Delmar Hall-St. Louis, MO
November 9-The Sylvee-Madison, WI
November 10-Varsity Theater-Minneapolis, MN
November 11-Wooly's-Des Moines, IA
November 13-Fox Theatre-Boulder, CO
November 14-Gothic Theatre-Englewood, CO
November 16-Knitting Factory-Boise, ID
November 17-Neptune Theatre-Seattle, WA
November 18-Roseland Theater-Portland, OR
November 20-Fillmore-San Francisco, CA
November 22-Teregram Ballroom-Los Angeles, CA

Listen to the new track here:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer

From This Author Michael Major