The Record Company Cover INXS 'Devil Inside'

GRAMMY-nominated Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company are debuting their cover of INXS' "Devil Inside;" watch/share the video below, and listen/share the track HERE.

The band raves "INXS kicks ass and their album KICK is one of the greatest ever made! We are stoked to share our spin on a song we love so much."

The track hails from the band's forthcoming EP, Side Project, which finds them reimagining the songs some of their favorite, most influential artists. The EP is out May 19 via Concord Records.

"Side Project is what happens when three guys who have always been in bands finish their record, are locked away from each other, and are told they need to make more 'content,'" they add. "So, we took songs we love, fed them up, cut them up and twisted them around, until we loved it and felt like a band again."

The group-consisting of guitarist/lead vocalist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff and drummer Marc Cazorla-has wrapped recording on a new studio full-length, set for release later this year. The album is the follow-up to their critically lauded sophomore album All of This Life. Upon its release, Rolling Stone noted that the single "Life to Fix" "isn't so much a return to form as it is taking that form a big new level," while NPR Music raved that the track "breathes new life into a style of music."

The band's debut, Give It Back to You, earned them a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The critically acclaimed record produced three Top Ten hits at Triple-A radio, including lead single "Off the Ground," which reached #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart. Entertainment Weekly describes their debut album as a "soul scorcher." The Record Company has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS "This Morning," NPR's "World Café" and SiriusXM, and has shared bills with John Mayer, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Zac Brown Band.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Zsebe/ZBimages