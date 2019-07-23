The Paranoyds Share New Song and Video

Los Angeles four-piece The Paranoyds will release their incredible debut album Carnage Bargain this Fall, and today they share the record's title track. Following the album's first single "Girlfriend Degree," "Carnage Bargain" shows the band delivering scathing lyrical observations under the guise of a quirky pop hook. "People want things all the time-there seems to be a constant manic need of consuming now more so than ever. 'Carnage Bargain' is about the people higher up wanting to get all this evil work done at a wholesale price," bassist and vocalist Staz Lindes says. With such a triumphant chorus, it's easy to forget the dire warning embedded in the song. Listen to the song and watch its video now via Stereogum HERE, or via YouTube below.

Watch the video here:



Lindes expands further:

"It's an extremely vulnerable time in America--things aren't sugar coated anymore. The dirt and grime that was swept under the rug has risen to surface. It's impossible for us to get through a day without thinking of the thousands of migrant children in cages at the border alone, some without proper beds, soap, toothbrushes, and with lights on 24/7. We can not continue to ignore the black lives, young and old, taken by police almost every week. The plastic crisis. The mass shootings. The extreme need for prison reform. The opioid crisis. The water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The list goes on, and the hole gets deeper. Sometimes I can't sleep and I wonder: do they sleep well in the White House? What else can I do as a privileged citizen? They want to get a Carnage Bargain. I want to pick up garbage."

The Paranoyds will support Bleached and White Reaper on tour this Fall, and announce some additional headline dates today. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

The Paranoyds have made a name for themselves as one of the most exciting Los Angeles bands since forming in 2015, playing festivals like Coachella and touring with the likes of DIIV, White Reaper, Albert Hammond Jr., Sunflower Bean, Tacocat and BRONCHO. Now the band finally prepares to release their long-awaited debut album, Carnage Bargain-a raucous blend of garage rock grit, new wave swagger, classic horror film soundtrack campiness, and a myriad of other left-of-center influences - out on September 13th via Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order HERE.

"We're living in the dystopian future. Our lives are completely tracked and programmed, our extension of ourselves is a handheld computer with a microphone and camera that stays on while were unaware, and, on top of everything, the extreme right is gaining continuous world power," The Paranoyds explains of its name. "What isn't there to be paranoyd about?"

It's ironic that the band's moniker winds up being an apt summary of the band's general outlook on technology and modern culture given that The Paranoyds' humble beginnings can be traced back to a friendship forged between Staz Lindes (bass/vocals) and Laila Hashemi (keys/vocals) over Myspace in their early teens. Bonded by a shared interest in local underground music, the pair eventually moved their online friendship into the real world. Laila's childhood friend Lexi Funston was brought into the fold with the addition of drummer David Ruiz in 2015. The band may indeed be paranoid, but they offer a solution to our modern ills through the simple act of being an inspiring, independent, and unflappable musical force.

Tour Dates:

09/05/19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

09/06/19 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

09/07/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

09/09/19 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

09/10/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

09/11/19 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar *

09/13/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

09/14/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage) *

09/15/19 - Raleigh, NC @ Motorco *

09/17/19 - Washington, D.C. @ U Hall *

09/19/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

09/20/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca *

09/21/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

09/23/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe *

09/24/19 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement *

09/25/19 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

09/28/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street *

09/29/19 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

09/30/19 - St. Louis, MO, Firebird *

10/03/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Firebird #

10/04/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews #

10/05/19 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill #

10/07/10 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

11/01/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

11/02/19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

11/03/19 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

11/05/19 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

11/06/19 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

* = supporting Bleached

# = supporting White Reaper

Photo Credit: Gina Canavan





