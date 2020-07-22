The Ones You Forgot Release New Single 'Something For Me'

New Jersey-based pop/rock band The Ones You Forgot have released their new single "Something For Me," available on all digital platforms NOW.

Listen below!

Packed with an infectious energy, "Something For Me" is a true testament to the band's diversity. Their first release since playing at the 25th Anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour, "Something For Me" paints a vivid picture of self-love, symbolizing new beginnings and evolution. Released with a lyric video, "Something For Me" is a refreshing story of freedom, paired with refreshing elements of power pop and punk. About the new single, the band states:

"Something For Me embraces the freedom of escaping an unhealthy relationship, and the struggle that unfortunately comes along with it. It's all about realizing the love you deserve and learning that it's not fair for you to keep waiting for respect, especially when you repeatedly ask for it. One of the most frustrating parts, is when you still crave that person even when you know they are only killing you from the inside out."

A symbolization of purity and new beginnings, pop/rock band The Ones You Forgot are cleverly branding themselves with daisies. Their first single in two years, "Something For Me" (released July 22nd), represents a refreshing era of growth and self-love, while still maintaining the band's familiar energy and zest. The track progresses in a personal and commanding fashion, delving into ambitious vocal melodies, pop maturity, and bold emo elements.

Formed in 2014, the New-Jersey based quintet is no stranger to the stage, opening for national touring acts such as Boys Like Girls, Four Year Strong, Emarosa, among others. Upon their inception, the band pulled inspiration from their peers, including State Champs and We Are The In Crowd, to cultivate a sonic diversity in their music. After being selected to play at the 25th Anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour in summer 2019, The Ones You Forgot continued to cement their brand, embracing the personability of Twitch and heavily engaging with fans through regular online streaming. The release of "Something For Me" represents a triumph, as the band roots themselves in a hook-studded, punky power-pop style. Vivacious, bouncy, and full of insight, The Ones You Forgot have their finger directly on the pulse.

