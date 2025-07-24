The Oak Ridge Boys Unveil 2025 'American Made Christmas Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award winners The Oak Ridge Boys have announced that their ‘American Made Christmas Tour’ will return for a limited run of holiday performances in select cities. The group will deliver a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, along with some of their biggest hits. They will also perform selections from their seven Christmas albums.

The Oak Ridge Boys ‘American Made Christmas Tour’ Dates

DEC 04 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Sarasota, Fla.

DEC 05 - Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

DEC 07 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center / Greeneville, Tenn.

DEC 11 - The Grand Theater / Wausau, Wis.

DEC 12 - Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

DEC 13 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 18 - Honeywell Center - Ford Theater / Wabash, Ind.

DEC 19 - Canton Palace Theatre / Canton, Ohio

DEC 20 - Midland Center For The Arts / Midland, Mich.

About The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide. In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards, nine GMA DOVE Awards, and two American Music Awards. The group—Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban—was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011). They have celebrated two double-platinum albums and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” and “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among others.