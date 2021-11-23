The O'My's Announce New EP 'No Swimming'

The O'My's have linked up with singer-songwriter Alex Banin for a raw, undeniable sound unique to the iconic cultural hub in all its beauty. With the assist from Banin, singer-guitarist Maceo Vidal-Haymes and multi-instrumentalist Nick Hennessey grapple with close relationships and learn to let go on the soulful new single "Realistic."

The Groupthink-directed video showcases the many faces of everyday people from The O'My's' hometown community of Rogers Park, Chicago, alongside timelapses of the duo gracefully creating in their confined spaces. This latest offering is a secondary teaser to The O'My's new EP No Swimming due out December 10th via ADA / Warner Music Group.

The O'My's state, "Leading up to the video we discussed in depth with our director how the pandemic forced us all into a social isolation and gave us a new perspective on what it's like to be alone. This viewpoint runs parallel to the ways in which relationships teach us about ourselves as individuals while we navigate in and out of them. The video explores the emotional texture of that isolation, from relationships, from quarantine, to all the situations in which we find ourselves alone again in order to survive."

The director, Groupthink, adds, "'Realistic' touches on the power of growing on your own while remaining connected to your community... There is a wonderful harmony in the deeply rooted creative partnership between Maceo and Nick that was so fun to translate on screen. They have remained bandmates and close friends through every step of their personal growth as men and through the isolation of the pandemic. It means the world for them to reunite in the video, standing back to back as testaments to the power of community, music, and family."

Written within a period of isolation during the pandemic, "Realistic" is about personal growth stemming from deep and necessary introspection. Opening with gentle vocals from the crooners and soft descending chords on guitar, the song possesses an intimate and impactful sound that's sure to resonate with anyone at odds with a past lover or friend, or even themselves. "Without you I've been changing," they harmonize, "I'm better off without you." It's a blunt statement enveloped with endearing horns which offer both a sense of acceptance and comfort to listeners.

Nick Hennessey elaborates on the track, "Our session with Alex Banin was one of, if not the last, we had before the pandemic put a pause on all in person collaborations. It was our first time ever working together and the ideas started rolling in right off the jump. By the end of that evening we had most of the lyrics and chord structure all figured out and recorded. Over the next couple months Maceo and I continued to fill out the production and arrangement and tapped in Alfonzo Jones for drums and JP Floyd for trombone. I love the way this song grabs the listener from the first words and then takes them on an sonic and emotional journey."

The new single follows their first release of 2021, fittingly entitled "Lonely." The warm falsetto sung by Vidal-Haymes glides over a rich drum groove as tasteful brass instruments garnish the essence of the song. All these textures come together impeccably to embolden the duo's message of community and compassion as Vidal-Haymes sings on the bridge, "You make me better than I ever was without you." Vidal-Haymes states, "Lonely is not simply a love song but an affirmation of the healing and transformative power of relationships and love. During the pandemic we learned to depend on and make space for ourselves. The isolation allowed for us to take away distractions and hone in on our intentions and identity. By that same token, the pandemic's isolation forced us to not only reflect on ourselves but also on those people in our lives that bring us love, strength and compassion." He adds, "We hope listeners take away the understanding that we cannot make it in this world alone. The work of living a good life starts within but needs companionship and community to flourish."

The new era of music first came to fruition in 2020. They would then spend the next year creating multiple productions for the song and with each rewrite Vidal-Haymes and Hennessey pushed their boundaries to the next level. Surviving through the pandemic with the power of music, the two challenged themselves with unfiltered artistic expressions that served as a savior. Vidal-Haymes says their new music "incorporates what we have learned as growing producers, writers, and men but at its core it's what has always made The O'My's."

Their forthcoming project promises to reach new heights in light of the trials and tribulations throughout the last two years, bringing forward their refined sound of evocative soul music.

Listen to the album's lead single here: