The North Country Release New Single 'Born at the Right Time'

Washington, D.C.-based experimental pop band The North Country is pleased to present "Born at the Right Time" the lastest press release single from EP Born at the Right Time (Exquisite Corpse) out on July 15 via Misra (pre-order).

The song debuted today at Dusty Organ along with an exclusive interview with the band. The band's Andrew Grossman (singer and guitarist) says, "Part of the fun of this whole project was experimenting with working within a tight schedule, forcing us (and particularly me) not to overthink things."

He adds, "Just do it quick and pass it along. For me, this meant taking on the Allen Ginsberg mantra of 'first thought, best thought' when writing lyrics. I even dropped the line in the song. I'm not really sure what the words means, but I can tell you for sure it felt right to say 'em when I wrote 'em.'"

"Born At The Right Time" will be on all streaming platforms on Friday for any playlist shares.

The single is the follow up to "Procrastinator" which was released last month. The song and official video, which was directed by The North Country's guitarist Jon Harmon, debuted at Music Mecca and can also be shared at YouTube. The single is also available on all streaming platforms.

The North Country will be playing shows later this month supporting the release of Born at the Right Time (Exquisite Corpse). The upcoming east coast tour begins on May 19 in Philadelphia at The Pharmacy and will include performances in Norfolk, Washington, D.C., and Charlottesville, VA. All upcoming shows are listed below.

A follow-up to 2020's America and Afterwards the new EP, written and recorded entirely remotely during the height of the Covid lockdowns, marks a new stage of creativity and collaboration for the band.

2020 was going to be The North Country's year. After the successful release of two singles, "Future Humans" and "Freaks," sold out release shows in D.C. and New York and a tour to SXSW coming up, the band was gearing up to share their music and brimming with optimism. Then Covid struck. Just as it did for literally everyone else on planet earth, the rude awakening halted all momentum, forcing the band to cancel their tour, just two days before they were set to play their first show.

The lockdowns were a clarifying moment for everyone and for The North Country it was no different. While some bands paused, and some fizzled out, the shared disappointment of having to stop everything only strengthened the bonds within the band. Between outdoor rehearsals in freezing cold weather and regular Google hangs, the band persevered through the lockdown and sought to collaborate and redefine what it meant to be in a band in a time when literally being in the same room with someone had the potential to be a serious health hazard.

Determined to still collaborate, and desperate to stave off the monotony of endless netflix scrolls, the band came up with the idea for the project that would become Born at the Right Time (Exquisite Corpse), a true covid-lockdown record, written and recorded completely collaboratively and completely remotely using only home studio equipment.

The process was this: each member of the band would write and record a short piece of music then send it to one other person in the band. Then they would work on it, adding to it for one week and then pass it along to one other person in the band. Using a 6x6 matrix of non-repeating numbers in rows and columns they set up a schedule so that each piece of music was passed to a new person in the band, in a unique order, and each person sent to and received from someone new each week. Nobody heard the whole thing until the very end.

The rules were simple: One or two ideas added per round. Ideas can be instrumental, structural, lyrical. Don't be afraid to get weird.

Listen to the new single here:

The North Country Tour Dates

May 19 - Philadelphia @ The Pharmacy

May 20 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

May 21 - Norfolk, VA @ Chichos Backstage

May 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ Champion Brewery