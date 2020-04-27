The National Surprise Fans With “The National - Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson”

Fans who have been joining The National on Mondays for their "An Exciting Communal Event" series were surprised today with a never before seen concert film titled, "The National - Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson."

Produced by La Blogothèque, in association with 100 Year Films, it was captured in July 2017 as part of the launch of the band's album campaign for Sleep Well Beast. Set in the round, the special event saw the band joined by a range of guest musicians, including Mouse on Mars, Buke and Gase, and many more, placed in various locations around the venue. A portion of the proceeds from this event benefitted Basilica Hudson to support its mission to further the creation, production and presentation of arts and culture while fostering sustainable community.

"An Exciting Communal Event" airs every Monday at 5:00PM ET via YouTube Live, featuring content from their vaults, including classic live sets, and some unseen and little-seen footage for fans to enjoy during this time at home. The series aims to drive donations to The National road crew financial relief cause - there will be avenues to donate highlighted on YouTube during the events. Visit this LINK to watch and don't forget to pre-order the expanded edition of the High Violet* LP, out June 19th, 2020 via 4AD.

And as a reminder, The National has also shared that all profits from their webstore and fan club enrollment will be directed to subsidizing the lost wages for their twelve crew members until the end of this crisis. "Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we've worked together. As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.

Visit Shop.americanmary.com, americanmary.com/cherry-tree, and cherrytreeshop.americanmary.com.





