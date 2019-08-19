The National Announce New Live Performance Film & EP

The National are thrilled to announce the release of The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York's Beacon Theatre exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and The National: Live From New York's Beacon Theatre (Amazon Original) EP only on Amazon Music. Both the film and EP will be available this August 23rd. Ahead of the release you can watch the trailer for the performance below!

On April 22, 2019, The National took the stage at NYC's famed Beacon Theatre for "A Special Evening With The National," one of a series of five unique sold-out events in Paris, New York, London, Toronto and Los Angeles where the band performed their newest album and Mike Mills directed short film I Am Easy To Find starring Alicia Vikander.This concert document includes a complete performance of that album, special only to the Beacon show, with guest appearances from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Julien Baker, This Is The Kit and Mina Tindle. The band also came out for an encore featuring songs from the bands extensive catalogue.

In addition to the film, Amazon Music will be releasing five songs from the evening as very special live EP release, featuring "Rylan," "You Had Your Soul With You," "I Am Easy To Find," "Where is Her Head" from their latest album and "The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness" from their GRAMMY Award Winning album Sleep Well Beast. This EP is streaming only on Amazon Music. In addition to the EP, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

The National: Live From New York's Beacon Theatre (Amazon Original) EP:

"Rylan"

"You Had Your Soul With You"

"I Am Easy To Find"

"Where Is Her Head"

"The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness"

The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York's Beacon Theatre film screenings have been announced in NYC, LA and Seattle on August 20th. RSVP links and locations provided below.

August 20th Film Screenings:

Brooklyn, NY - Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park, 7pm screening

Los Angeles, CA - NeueHouse Hollywood, 7pm screening

Seattle, WA - Northwest Film Forum, 7:30pm screening

The National on tour:

8/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park**

8/29 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park**

8/30 - Portland, OR @ Edgefield**

9/1 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater**

9/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre**

9/3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre**

9/5 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater**

9/6 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom**

9/7 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom**

9/8 - Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House**

9/10 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre**

9/11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall**

10/16 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

10/19 - Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festival

10/26 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Music + Arts

11/25 - Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

11/26 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/27 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/29 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

12/1 - Bochum, DE @ Ruhrcongress

12/2 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

12/3 - Zurich, SW @ Samsung Hall

12/4 - Munich, DE @ Zenith

12/5 - Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

12/07 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre^

12/08 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena^

12/09 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena^

12/10 - Nottingham, UK - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena^

03/17 - Tokyo, JP - Zepp DiverCity

03/18 - Tokyo, JP - Zepp DiverCity

03/21 - Perth, AU - Freemantle Arts Centre

03/22 - Perth, AU - Freemantle Arts Centre

03/24 - Sydney, AU - ICC

03/25 - Sydney, AU - ICC

03/27 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall

03/28 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall

03/30 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre

03/31 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre

04/01 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre

04/03 - Auckland, NZ - ASB Aotea Centre

04/04 - Auckland, NZ - ASB Aotea Centre

** w/ Alvvays

^ w/Jenny Lewis

The National have established themselves as mainstays of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. With the release of their most recent album, 2017 GRAMMY®-award winning Sleep Well Beast, The National achieved their highest chart position in the US to date, coming in at #2 on the Billboard Top 200. In addition they scored #1's in the UK, Ireland, Portugal and Canada and their highest chart position ever in a total of eleven countries. The National also claimed their first #1 at commercial radio on the Triple-A radio chart with "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness."The songs off Sleep Well Beast are instantly recognizable as The National, but their sound has evolved and expanded.





Related Articles View More Music Stories