The National Announce 'An Exciting Communal Event' Series

Last Monday, The National celebrated the announcement of the 10th Anniversary High Violet* Triple LP release with a YouTube premiere of their D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus-directed film "The National - 'High Violet' Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)," from May 10th, 2010. Fans enjoyed the nearly two and a half hour show while members of the band stopped by the chat room to say hi. Today, they're announcing an ongoing series, "An Exciting Communal Event," where they will surprise fans every Monday at 5:00p EDT with even more content from their vaults, including classic live sets, and some unseen and little-seen footage for fans to enjoy during this time at home.

The series aims to drive donations to The National roadcrew financial relief cause - there will be avenues to donate highlighted on YouTube during the events. Visit this LINK to watch and don't forget to pre-order the expanded edition of the High Violet* LP, out June 19th, 2020 via 4AD.

And as a reminder, The National has also shared that all profits from their webstore and fan club enrollment will be directed to subsidizing the lost wages for their twelve crew members until the end of this crisis. "Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we've worked together.

As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability. Visit Shop.americanmary.com, americanmary.com/cherry-tree, and cherrytreeshop.americanmary.com. They have also set up a GoFundMe for the crew, which you can visit HERE.

Photo credit: Graham MacIndoe





