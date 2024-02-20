The Mysterines to Release New Album 'Afraid Of Tomorrows' in June

UK alternative rock band The Mysterines announce their new album Afraid of Tomorrows, the highly-anticipated follow up to their critically-acclaimed Top 10 debut album Reeling, is set for release on June 7 via Fiction Records. Alongside the announcement, they have shared the lead single “Stray,” which premiered on BBC Radio 1 today as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record. Watch the Matilda Harding-Kemp directed video below.

Vocalist and guitarist Lia Metcalfe comments on the track, “‘Stray' focuses on the aimless and untamed nature of the polarities of behavior that we experience when dealing with suffering. Whether it's guilt, paranoia or unexplained feelings of grandiosity. Often when the hands of loneliness have a firm grip over one's eyes it can turn dangers into open doors inviting you in. We find a certain point of no return and we're often led astray.”

Recorded and produced by Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) in LA, Afraid of Tomorrows is a deeper and darker foray into The Mysterines' psyche than its predecessor, and reflects the maturity and growth of the band, completed by George Favager (bass), Callum Thompson (guitar) and Paul Crilly (drums).

“‘Afraid of Tomorrows' is a mirror where you find you're nothing more than a formless being, one made from celestial constellations — of traumas, of the old and new, mistakes, addiction, fear and happiness, loneliness, but ultimately a desire for life and the fight to keep living. It's a collage of what's been lost and of love unbounded,” says Lia.

The Mysterines have just wrapped up the UK leg touring as main support to Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, continuing this week in Europe. The band was also recently announced as special guests to Bloc Party for their huge 20th anniversary Crystal Palace Park show on 7th July, and are set to bring their electric live show to festivals all over Europe and the UK this summer, including Live at Leeds in the Park, 2000 Trees, Truck Festival and Tramlines.

The Mysterines 2024 Live Dates

Supporting Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes:

22nd Feb - Metropol, Berlin, Germany

23rd Feb - Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

24th Feb - Le Bataclan, Paris, France

26th Feb - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

27th Feb - Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands

Summer Shows:

10th May - FOCUS Wales 2024, UK

11th May - Are You Listening? Festival, Reading, UK

17th May - London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24th May - In It Together Festival, Wales, UK

25th May - Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds, UK

9th Jun - Best Kept Secret, Netherlands

21st Jun - Southside Festival, Germany

23rd Jun - Hurricane Festival, Germany

7th Jul - Crystal Palace Park, London (supporting Bloc Party)

11th Jul - 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

20th Jul - Tsunami Festival, Spain

25th Jul - Truck Festival, Steventon, UK

26th Jul - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK

2nd Aug - Y Not Festival, UK

3rd Aug - Rocken Am Brocken, Germany

5th Oct - Manchester Venue TBA

photo by Steve Gullick