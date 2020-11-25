The Mylars Release Offical Music Video For Single 'Satellite Girls'

New Jersey power pop rock band The Mylars released their new single "Satellite Girls" off of their upcoming EP, Pop's Station due out in 2021 via Melody Records.

When asked about the song, Danny Roselle explains; "Satellite Girls is our modern day autobiographical, somewhat comical take on how technology has completely desensitized and taken the heart right out of the experience of enjoying the feelings of surprise and excitement. Today, everyone knows the setlist, everyone knows the special effects everyone knows the show....

Being on stage and staring out at a room full of cell phones gives us a front row seat into the absurdity of it all. Put the phone down, sing along and have a great time. People will believe you were there!"

The Mylars are a super charged power pop rock band founded by vocalist/ guitarist Danny Roselle and long time collaborator, vocalist/bassist Quig.

With a band mission of "It is what it used to be", The Mylars are a combination punch of late seventies power pop rock infused with their own modern day twist. Big sing along choruses, huge guitar riffs, and action packed live shows bring back everything that defined an amazing generation of music.

Hailing from the small town of Union, NJ, co lead vocalists Danny and Quig have been performing together since a chance meeting as kids while sifting thru the

vinyl aisle of their favorite mom and pop record store, Melody Records.

As the lead singer/songwriter for NYC rockers, The Crash Moderns, Danny toured the US and Canada for several years, sharing the stage with some of the biggest

names in rock music, including The Goo Goo Dolls, Lifehouse, Bowling For Soup, and Bon Jovi and is currently one of the main songwriters for the History

channels hit television show, American Pickers.

Mylars co founder, Quig is responsible for being the creator and manager of the worlds first little person rock group, The Little Kingz, made famous in Ben

Stiller's movie Zoolander.

Danny and Mylars drummer, Chris O'Hara, can also be seen in episodes of HBO's popular hit series, The Sopranos.

In 2017, The Mylars released their debut full length album, appropriately entitled, _Melody Records._

For the next several years The Mylars had the pleasure of sharing the stage with the likes of Rick Springfield, The Vapors, Dramarama, and Ace Frehley to name a few.

The first single for Pop's Station, "Satellite Girls" hit the airwaves on Oct 9th, 2020.

