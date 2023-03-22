Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Murlocs (King Gizzard) to Release New LP 'Calm Ya Farm' in May

The Murlocs (King Gizzard) to Release New LP 'Calm Ya Farm' in May

Their brand new studio album, Calm Ya Farm, is due out May 19 on ATO Records.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Melbourne's The Murlocs have announced their brand new studio album, Calm Ya Farm, due out May 19 on ATO Records. Following their 2022 garage-psych opus Rapscallion, the band initially set out with a vision of creating a quintessential country-rock record: inspired by iconic albums like The Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo as well as the hazier edges of the mid-'70s British pub-rock scene.

Spiked with The Murlocs' signature breed of sharply crafted garage-punk-and with lead vocalist, guitarist & harmonica triple threat Ambrose Kenny-Smith's surrealist musings on the ever-turbulent world around him-the new collection ultimately twists country-rock convention into a free-flowing album fully in touch with the frenetic energy of modern life.

Recorded in their home studios and mixed by repeat collaborator John Lee, Calm Ya Farm brings that sun-drenched sound to tracks like lead single "Initiative": a sweetly raucous anthem for growing up without completely shaking off your reckless side.

Released today alongside an official video, Kenny-Smith explains, "It's about recognizing the need to start taking responsibility for your life instead of always living in the now and killing all your brain cells along the way. Not everyone wants the big family and the big house with the white picket fence. Everything happens for a reason and sometimes you need to take things more seriously and make a few power moves in life to find out what comes next in the crystal ball."

As the band's most collaborative work to date, Calm Ya Farm unfolds in more elaborate and sophisticated arrangements and achieves new sonic depths largely by creating space for all five members to pursue their most eccentric impulses.

"With this record we tried to steer away from all the distortion and dirt and grit, or at least let the grit come off a bit more clean-sounding," says Kenny-Smith, who, in addition to guitarist Callum Shortal (Orb and Tim is in Crepes), drummer Matt Blach (Beans) and keyboardist Tim Karmouche, also plays with bassist Cook Craig (Pipe-Eye) in the globally beloved psych-rock powerhouse King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Over the course of its 12 wildly catchy tracks, Calm Ya Farm touches on everything from the vicious tone of political discourse to the brain-addling effect of conspiracy theories, adorned with such unexpected flourishes as lush flute melodies, potent flamenco-guitar riffs, and dreamlike Farfisa tones.

While Calm Ya Farm contains plenty of frenzied tension, the album quickly reveals its power to ease the listener into a more serene state of mind. This is fitting for the album's title which Kenny-Smith explains is "something my partner always says to me when I'm feeling stressed-out or anxious. It made sense with the whole country theme of the record, but it's generally a good reminder for day-to-day life. Now whenever I look down, I can remember to just chill out and take everything a little easier."

Watch the new music video here:



Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single Alfie On March 31 Photo
Danny Wright, International Pianist And Composer To Release New Single 'Alfie' On March 31
Danny Wright, in conjunction with Burton Avenue Music, will release his new single 'Alfie' in honor of the late Burt Bacharach. The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer on March 31.
The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour Photo
The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour
Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over.  Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track We Used to Live Here Photo
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here'
“We Used to Live Here” follows three previously released singles from the forthcoming A River Running to Your Heart, each showcasing a unique sonic edge of Eric D. Johnson’s vast songwriting ability. In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour the United States and Canada in April and May. Tickets are available now.
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For Could It Be You Photo
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'
Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), “Could It Be You” is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario TourThe Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour
March 21, 2023

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over.  Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film FestivalAndrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival
March 21, 2023

Mikey's Army, a new coming-of-age film directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and written by playwright Eric Ulloa, will premiere at the Outfest Fusion Film Festival. The new flim will stars Nicholas Dantes in the title role, alongside Claybourne Elder, Krystina Alabado, Shuga Cain, Jennifer Sanchez, and Timmy Thompson.
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEARTFruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEART
March 21, 2023

“We Used to Live Here” follows three previously released singles from the forthcoming A River Running to Your Heart, each showcasing a unique sonic edge of Eric D. Johnson’s vast songwriting ability. In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour the United States and Canada in April and May. Tickets are available now.
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'
March 21, 2023

Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), “Could It Be You” is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there. Watch the new video now!
KT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American TourKT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American Tour
March 21, 2023

KT TUNSTALL is ready to hit the road for a North American run of live shows beginning April 20th with four shows in eastern Canada before heading south to the U.S. - beginning on April 28th in Boston and following through hitting such markets as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
share