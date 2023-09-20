The Menzingers Share Emotional New Single 'Come On Heartache'

After over fifteen years as a band, Philly rockers The Menzingers recently announced their long awaited seventh album, Some Of It Was True (out Oct. 13) with single “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing”, deemed “anthemic yet personal” according to Paste Magazine.

Today they reckon with their pain in new single “Come On Heartache”, a slowed down rocker with twangy licks. Demonstrating the band’s rich strength in songwriting, "Come On Heartache” personifies the feeling of heartache with vivid imagery as they confront the emotion head on. The song is accompanied by a music video shot at the historic preservation site Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park, PA, featuring cinematic shots of the band performing in various gorgeous locations across the property.

“Our third single, “Come on Heartache”, is out now! This one felt extra special from the get go, it’s one of our favorites off the album and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Thanks to Britain Weyant & co for crushing the video, and extra thanks to Lynnewood Hall for allowing us to film at their unbelievable location.” Check it out below:

Joined by Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee), The Menzingers took off to El Paso, Texas to record Some Of It Was True at the legendary Sonic Ranch. Lending his incredible ear, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing the Menzingers’ distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio. What results is their most immediate-sounding and energetic record to date, featuring a sound that’s both rich, raw, and complementary to the group’s increasingly prismatic songwriting approach.

“The Menzingers are as real as it gets,” Cook says on his time in the studio with the band. “I had an absolute blast working with these guys and was moved to tears many times. They are truly dedicated to artistic growth, and to each other, in ways I found both refreshing and beautiful. I am now a lifer.”

Speaking on the impact that Cook had on the band, guitarist and vocalist Tom May says, “Brad massively changed the way we were approaching the record. We’d talk about music and develop a vocabulary about how to work together, and that made us embrace chasing the feeling instead worrying about locking in things immediately.”

Lyrically, Some Of It Was True is a showcase for how the band’s songwriting has expanded beyond their own personal experiences, drawing from what’s happening around them and the lives of those who keep this world’s lifeforce pumping. Acknowledging that they’re in a very different place than when they formed in 2008, this album embraces change and it’s definitely for the better.

“This record just feels different for us,” Greg Barnett explains. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples’ stories and make something bigger out of it.”

The Menzingers Tour Dates

W/ Microwave, Cloud Nothings

Nov 09 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

Nov 10 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Nov 11 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center

Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov 14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Nov 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Nov 17 - Richmond, VA - The National

Nov 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Nov 24 - Columbus, OH - The Athanaeum Theatre

Nov 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Nov 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov 28 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Nov 29 - Austin, TX - The Far Out

Dec 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

Dec 02 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

Dec 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Dec 05 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Dec 06 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Dec 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Dec 08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

Dec 09 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

Dec 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Dec 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Dec 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Dec 14 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Dec 16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Photo by Danielle Dubois