The Menzingers Share Emotional New Single 'Come On Heartache'

The new album will be released on October 13.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

The Menzingers Share Emotional New Single 'Come On Heartache'

After over fifteen years as a band, Philly rockers The Menzingers recently announced their long awaited seventh album, Some Of It Was True (out Oct. 13) with single “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing”, deemed “anthemic yet personal” according to Paste Magazine.  

Today they reckon with their pain in new single “Come On Heartache”, a slowed down rocker with twangy licks. Demonstrating the band’s rich strength in songwriting, "Come On Heartache” personifies the feeling of heartache with vivid imagery as they confront the emotion head on. The song is accompanied by a music video shot at the historic preservation site Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park, PA, featuring cinematic shots of the band performing in various gorgeous locations across the property. 

“Our third single, “Come on Heartache”, is out now! This one felt extra special from the get go, it’s one of our favorites off the album and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Thanks to Britain Weyant & co for crushing the video, and extra thanks to Lynnewood Hall for allowing us to film at their unbelievable location.”  Check it out below: 

Joined by Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee), The Menzingers took off to El Paso, Texas to record Some Of It Was True at the legendary Sonic Ranch. Lending his incredible ear, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing the Menzingers’ distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio. What results is their most immediate-sounding and energetic record to date, featuring a sound that’s both rich, raw, and complementary to the group’s increasingly prismatic songwriting approach. 

“The Menzingers are as real as it gets,” Cook says on his time in the studio with the band. “I had an absolute blast working with these guys and was moved to tears many times. They are truly dedicated to artistic growth, and to each other, in ways I found both refreshing and beautiful. I am now a lifer.”  

Speaking on the impact that Cook had on the band, guitarist and vocalist Tom May says, “Brad massively changed the way we were approaching the record. We’d talk about music and develop a vocabulary about how to work together, and that made us embrace chasing the feeling instead worrying about locking in things immediately.” 

Lyrically, Some Of It Was True is a showcase for how the band’s songwriting has expanded beyond their own personal experiences, drawing from what’s happening around them and the lives of those who keep this world’s lifeforce pumping. Acknowledging that they’re in a very different place than when they formed in 2008, this album embraces change and it’s definitely for the better.

“This record just feels different for us,” Greg Barnett explains. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples’ stories and make something bigger out of it.” 

The Menzingers Tour Dates 

W/ Microwave, Cloud Nothings 

Nov 09 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall 

Nov 10 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner 

Nov 11 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center 

Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall 

Nov 14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade 

Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works 

Nov 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts 

Nov 17 - Richmond, VA - The National 

Nov 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore 

Nov 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre 

Nov 24 - Columbus, OH - The Athanaeum Theatre 

Nov 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed 

Nov 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant 

Nov 28 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall 

Nov 29 - Austin, TX - The Far Out 

Dec 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile 

Dec 02 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory 

Dec 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco 

Dec 05 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre 

Dec 06 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall 

Dec 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo 

Dec 08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre 

Dec 09 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre 

Dec 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades 

Dec 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex 

Dec 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom 

Dec 14 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall 

Dec 16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre 

Dec 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall 

Photo by Danielle Dubois



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Paul Russell Releases Music Video for New Single Lil Boo Thang Photo
Video: Paul Russell Releases Music Video for New Single 'Lil Boo Thang'

As such, he knows how to get a party popping. A wide swath of inspirations—from Anderson .Paak and OutKast to Louie Armstrong—impacted his own creative trajectory. He gained traction with a series of early uploads and went viral a few times (even fooling the internet into thinking he had a Drake feature on the way once.) Watch the video now!

2
Johnny Marr Announces New Album SPIRIT POWER Photo
Johnny Marr Announces New Album 'SPIRIT POWER'

The album is a personally curated collection of tracks from the last ten years of Johnny’s solo career plus two brand new songs produced by Johnny Marr with his co-producer James Doviak, titled “Somewhere” and “The Answer.” Released now, “Somewhere” arrives with immediate anthemic magnetism, offering an exciting glimpse of a future fan favorite.

3
The Drums Share New Song The Flowers Ahead Of New Album Jonny Photo
The Drums Share New Song 'The Flowers' Ahead Of New Album 'Jonny'

The 16-track album beautifully chronicles lead singer Jonny Pierce’s journey confronting the deep-rooted childhood trauma he experienced growing up in a cult-like religious community in upstate New York, and ultimately coming through the other side to a place of newfound self-understanding and self-love.

4
J8KE Returns With Heartfelt New Single Hold Me Photo
J8KE Returns With Heartfelt New Single 'Hold Me'

J8KE has released his latest heartfelt project, “Hold Me.” “Hold Me” is a rhythmically pulsing anthem capturing the hopeful energy of a young man turning over every rock in his search for intimacy. J8KE’s genre-diverse-inspired acoustic groove was mixed and mastered by producer Marco Silvenses.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global TourExperimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This SummerHBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT