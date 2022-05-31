The Melvins Announce 'The Five Legged Tour'
The Melvins, who set sail for "The Electric Roach Tour" on June 14, have announced the next wave of dates in what's proving to be a gargantuan slate of 2022 shows, with "The Five Legged Tour" offering U.S. fans an additional 43 opportunities to take in one of the seminal band's live performances.
Buzz Osborne says: "Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone's a winner!"
Not to be confused with the band's recent acoustic collection of a similar name (Five Legged Dog), the electrified trek kicks off Sept. 5 in San Francisco and wraps up with a special outing at The Halloween Freakout, a one-off, Los Angeles based festival (more details to be announced soon). We Are The Asteroid open on all dates.
The Melvins released two albums in 2021: Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band's 1983 iteration (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard), as well as the a 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which features a career-spanning collection of songs, from 1987's Gluey Porch Treatments to 2017's A Walk With Love & Death.
The Melvins are one of modern music's most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 Montesano, Washington, the group founded by singer/guitar player Buzz Osborne (with stalwart drummer Dale Crover joining the following year), has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all its own. Over the band's nearly 40-year history, they've released over 30 original albums, numerous live full-lengths and far too many to count singles and rarities.
In the course of their discography, they've partnered with Jello Biafra, Mudhoney, and Fantômas for individual releases and toured the world many times over.
In fact, the band had the misfortune to be in both Christchurch and Tokyo for their 2011 earthquakes. In 2012, the Melvins completed the "51 States in 51 Days" (50 states +DC) tour, which was chronicled in the film "Across The USA in 51 Days." The current incarnation of the band is Osborne, Crover, and Steven McDonald (Redd Kross/OFF!).
Previous line-ups include a pairing of Osborne and Crover with Big Business band members Jared Warren and Coady Willis, a four-piece featuring the current trio plus Butthole Surfers' Jeff Pinkus, as well as Melvins Lite, which partners Osborne and Crover with Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn. Sometimes, if you're extra lucky, one version of the Melvins will open for the Melvins.
"The Five Legged Tour" Dates
September 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
September 6 San Jose, CA The Ritz
September 7 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company
September 8 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
September 9 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall
September 10 Fresno, CA Strummer's
September 12 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards
September 13 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 14 Santa Fe, NM The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
September 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 17 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 19 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
September 20 Kansas City, KS recordBar
September 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
September 22 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
September 23 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
September 24 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 27 Lancaster, PA Tellus360
September 29 New York, NY Irving Plaza
September 30 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 1 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 3 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall
October 4 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
October 5 Greenville, SC The Radio Room
October 6 Savannah, GA District Live
October 7 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
October 9 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits
October 10 Gainesville, FL High Dive
October 11 Orlando, FL The Social
October 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
October 13 Tampa, FL Orpheum Theater
October 15 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 16 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live
October 17 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 18 Memphis, TN Growlers
October 19 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 21 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
October 22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 23 Denton, TX Rubber Gloves
October 25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace
October 28 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi
October 29 Los Angeles, CA The Halloween Freakout
"The Electric Roach Tour" Dates
June 14 San Diego, CA Casbah
June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar
June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's
June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre
July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud
July 3 Detroit, MI El Club
July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel
July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy's
July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge
July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall
July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM
July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall
July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley