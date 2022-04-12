The Melvins Announce 'The Electric Roach Tour'

The Melvins, who are wrapping up a sold out tour with Ministry, return to the road this Summer for a headlining trek dubbed "The Electric Roach Tour," the hard-working band's first headlining run since 2019.

"It's nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again," says Osborne of the outing. "It's been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!"

Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow open on all dates.

"The Electric Roach Tour" Dates

June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's

June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's

June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre

July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud

July 3 Detroit, MI El Club

July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel

July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy's

July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge

July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall

July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM

July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall

July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

The Melvins released two albums in 2021: Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band's 1983 iteration (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard), as well as the a 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which features a career-spanning collection of songs, from 1987's Gluey Porch Treatments to 2017's A Walk With Love & Death.