The Melvins Announce 'The Electric Roach Tour'
The Melvins, who are wrapping up a sold out tour with Ministry, return to the road this Summer for a headlining trek dubbed "The Electric Roach Tour," the hard-working band's first headlining run since 2019.
"It's nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again," says Osborne of the outing. "It's been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!"
Tickets for the six-week tour are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow open on all dates.
"The Electric Roach Tour" Dates
June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar
June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's
June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre
July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud
July 3 Detroit, MI El Club
July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel
July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy's
July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge
July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall
July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM
July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall
July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
The Melvins released two albums in 2021: Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band's 1983 iteration (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard), as well as the a 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, which features a career-spanning collection of songs, from 1987's Gluey Porch Treatments to 2017's A Walk With Love & Death.