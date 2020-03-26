The Material World Foundation Launches The Inner Light Challenge

The Material World Foundation, created by George Harrison in 1973, is today donating $500,000 to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) charities, which are providing much needed aid and care during this COVID-19 pandemic. To help raise additional funds the Foundation has also launched The Inner Light Challenge. The challenge asks people around the globe to share a verse, chorus, or line from The Beatles song 'The Inner Light' and post it with the hashtag #innerlight2020. For every person that shares their own "Inner Light" moment on social media using the #innerlight2020 hashtag, the Material World Foundation will give another $1 (up to $100,000) to help those affected by the virus.

Without going out of my door, I can know all things on earth.

Without looking out of my window, I can know the ways of heaven.

Olivia Harrison said, "These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, in quarantine or respecting the request to shelter in place. Let's get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light."

The Inner Light Challenge:

- The Material World Foundation will donate another $1 (up to $100,000) for every one of you who shares their own "Inner Light" moment on social media using the hashtag #innerlight2020

- This can be a verse, a chorus, or a line from the song. Just sing it, play it, hum it, strum it, paint it, knit it, chant it, plant it, pray or meditate and post it to social media using the hashtag #innerlight2020

"The Inner Light" - The Beatles

Without going out of my door

I can know all things on earth

Without looking out of my window

I can know the ways of heaven

The farther one travels

The less one knows

The less one really knows

Without going out of your door

You can know all things on earth

Without looking out of your window

You can know the ways of heaven

The farther one travels

The less one knows

The less one really knows

Arrive without traveling

See all without looking

Do all without doing

#innerlight2020





