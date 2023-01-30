The Mars Volta Announce Upcoming Tour Dates

The Mars Volta have announced a run of headline show dates that will take place this May and include performances at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona, FL and a show supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in San Diego, CA.

These shows come on the heels a wildly prolific year for the band. In September of 2022, they released 'The Mars Volta', their seventh studio album and first new music in a decade via Clouds Hill Recordings. It was critically acclaimed and reignited guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala - finding them at the most mature, most concise, and most focused place they had ever been.

'The Mars Volta' can be streamed and purchased digitally and physically. Digitally, the album is available in Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and physically on CD and vinyl with Clouds Hill holding an exclusive, kinetic version of the vinyl, which can be ordered here. A special, gold foiled outer sleeve with embossed art is also available on LP, CD and cassette.

They also embarked on a nationwide tour, which had them performing live as The Mars Volta for the first time in ten years. The shows sold out quickly with many cities adding extra nights due to overwhelming demand, which also sold out.

Tickets for the upcoming headline shows with support from Teri Gender Bender will go on sale at 10AM local time on February 3 via the band's website here.

The Mars Volta - Upcoming headline tour dates

May 6 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

May 9 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

May 10 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM

May 12 - Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers, Thundercat

May 13 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

May 14 - Abraham Chavez Theatre - El Paso, TX

May 16 - Tech Port Center & Arena - San Antonio, TX

May 18 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA

May 19 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

May 21 - Welcome To Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL

Formed by guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, The Mars Volta rose from the ashes of El Paso punk-rock firebrands At The Drive-In in 2001. On a mission to "honor our roots and honor our dead", The Mars Volta made music that fused the Latin sounds Rodríguez-López was raised on with the punk and underground noise he and Bixler-Zavala had immersed themselves in for years, and the futuristic visions they were tapping into.

The albums that followed were one-of-a-kind masterpieces, their songs of breath-taking complexity also possessing powerful emotional immediacy. After the group fell silent, a legion of devotees (including Kanye West) kept up an insistent drum-beat for their return.