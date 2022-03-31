The Lovely Eggs Announce New Tour Dates

The Lovely Eggs do not give up. Ever. The proudly independent Northern psychedelic punk rock duo have now, since the beginning of the pandemic, rescheduled the tour originally intended to promote the release in April 2020 of their 'I Am Moron' album, a staggering seven times. Now, they can finally return to the stage in full force, with a string of live shows to start this coming Easter.

The Lovely Eggs have a long tradition of touring in the school holiday period because, as parents of a young son, they are not prepared to leave him at home!

"Every time the school holidays hit, we head off on tour," explains Holly. "Our lad is 9 now and we've been touring with him since he was 4 months old. It's just something we have to do. When we decided to have a kid, we knew we didn't want it to change our lifestyle. Everyone goes on about settling down and getting proper jobs when you have kids but that's just nonsense. We knew we could do things differently.

"Making music and touring and being in a band is fundamental to who we are. There was no way we could stop doing it. So, we bought a mini fridge for the van, and I expressed milk for when I was on stage and stored it in there. I sterilised bottles every night after the gig. We took a mate with us to babysit. Nine years on and we're still at it. And our little lad loves it. He's been round the world with us through the band and visited some amazing places. We'll ask promoters to get stuff for him on our rider and he loves a kick about during soundcheck. The late nights and early mornings used to be a killer but no worse than some of the hangovers we used to have!

"As a woman I'm not having anyone tell me what I can and can't do, or what stereotype I need to fit in with. This is our dysfunctional family and we bloody love it!"

Fiercely DIY, and yes, fiercely fierce, The Lovely Eggs have outlived most bands and continue to strive forward, with a dedicated audience that moves with them. Almost all of their tours always sell out and these dates will be no exception.

Joining them will be a three support acts that exist in the same world as the band's eclectic, out-there sound: Rob Auton, Bug Club, and Gwenifer Raymond. Labelled 'a genuine original', Rob Auton Rob has written eight hit Edinburgh Fringe shows, which have led to nationwide tours and television/radio appearances. Bug Club are a trio currently turning heads, hearts, eyes and ears following the release of their debut EP 'Launching Moondream One' in early 2021 through Bingo Records. Finally, Gwenifer Raymond is a master songwriter, taking from the sounds of the Welsh Valleys and Appalachian Folk for an adventurous embrace of compositional tradition.

The Lovely Eggs are also due to release 'Fried Egg', a 10" EP that will be available from April 8th and features a selection of rare songs and live recordings that were originally available as a CDR release back in 2007. The release is limited to 1500 copies.

"This Egg EP was the very first collection of songs we released in 2007," explains Holly. "We couldn't afford to press vinyl back then so we put together our own CD-Rs at home which we would then sell at gigs. It included new songs at the time and live recordings, and we put it together to look like a fried egg in old joke shop packaging. Over lockdown our mate Phil, who runs a vinyl cutting business in Brighton called 3.45RPM, surprised us with a copy of it on vinyl which emulated the CD-R original. We loved it so much we decided to get it pressed so our fans could have a copy too. And here it is. "

Tour Dates

April 2022

Thurs 7th Castle and Falcon, Birmingham SOLD OUT

Fri 8th, Heaven, London

Sat 9th, Bedford Squires, Bedford NEW DATE

Sun 10th, Forum, Tunbridge Wells NEW DATE

Mon 11th Junction 2, Cambridge SOLD OUT

Tues 12th, The Waterfront, Norwich NEW DATE

Thurs 14th, The Black Prince, Northampton NEW DATE

Fri 15th, Pop Recs, Sunderland NEW DATE

Sat 16th, The Brudenell, Leeds SOLD OUT

Thurs 28th, Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

Fri 29th, The Workman's Club, Dublin

Sat 30th, Dolan's Pub, Limerick

May 2022

Thur 26th The Cluny, Newcastle SOLD OUT

Fri 27th Stereo, Glasgow SOLD OUT

Sat 28th The Mash House, Edinburgh SOLD OUT

Sun 29th The Crescent, York

Mon 30th Sub Rooms, Stroud

Tues 31st Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

June 2022

Wed 1st, The Facebar, Reading

Thurs 2nd, The Fleece, Bristol NEW DATE

Fri 3rd, 02 Ritz, Manchester