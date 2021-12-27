The Lonely Ones Announce New Tour Dates
The new tour dates play in April 2022.
Hard rock band The Lonely Ones announced they will be playing 2 shows with Sevendust this week as well as, new tour dates for April 2022!
Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. They released two singles,"Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One," independently in March of 2020.
The band released their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash" in July of 2020. The song/video was met with rave reviews including those of Brian May (Queen) and Sam J Jones (Flash Gordon, The Highwayman).
Brian May was quoted as saying, "What a fantastic cover! I didn't realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"
Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for everyone of us, from the 1980's to right now!"
Tour Dates
Jan. 2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
Jan. 4 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
Jan. 5 - Omaha, NE - Reverb
Jan. 7 - Salt Lake City - The Royal
Jan. 8 - Green River, WY - Green River Island Pavilion
Jan. 9 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
Jan. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Jan. 14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
Jan. 15 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
Jan. 16 - St. Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic
April 8 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
April 9 - Huntington, WV- The Loud
April 10 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
April 15 - Cheviot, OH - Legends
April 16 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
April 22 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia
April 23 - Akron, OH - Empire