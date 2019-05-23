The Lonely Island Drops Visual Album on Netflix

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Oakland Athletics' 1989 championship season, The Lonely Island has allowed a greater power to speak through them and create a visual poem/ love letter to their childhood heroes: Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire AKA The Bash Brothers.

In a stunning act of artistry/ fandom, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer (who were born to play Canseco and McGwire due to their equally muscular physiques), have gifted all of Netflix's 190 countries with a 27 minute musical poem experience honoring The Bash Brothers, the Oakland A's, and the game of baseball. Including special appearances from Haim, Maya Rudolph, Hannah Simone, Jenny Slate, Jim O'Heir and Sterling K Brown as Sia.

The Lonely Island, who are best known for their puerile and vulgar comedy music, have turned a new leaf with "The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience," embracing their inner artists and showing they have super smart brains behind their faces, eyes and skulls.

In the past few days, people have called them "genius artists" and "very cool"...I can't remember who exactly, but it was in line at Starbucks in Pasadena if you need to check on who it was... people usually go to the same coffee places so chances are you'll see what I'm talking about.

The accompanying SOUNDTRACK ALBUM is even more powerful art as it allows the mind's eye to imagine the derring dos of our heroes. It also includes an additional song and even more stellar verses not featured in the visual component, totally free of charge, nbd.

The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is executive produced by Samberg, Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter. Directed by Schaffer and Mike Diva.





