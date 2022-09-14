Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Lone Bellow Announce New Album 'Love Songs For Losers'

The new album will be released on November 4.

Sep. 14, 2022  

The Lone Bellow announced that their new album Love Songs For Losers will release on November 4th through Dualtone Music Group.

The fifth full-length from the beloved Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn trio, Love Songs For Losers features their most expansive and eclectic body of work yet. The group also shared their new single "Honey," a synth-laced reflection on the more delicate aspects of enduring love imbued with equal parts brutal honesty and heart-expanding wisdom.

Pre-order/pre-save Love Songs For Losers HERE.

"'Honey' came from thinking about how my wife doesn't like being called 'honey' or 'baby'-she thinks it's lazy, it always rubs her the wrong way," stated lead vocalist Zach Williams. "It turned into a song about sometimes wanting to go back to when we were first in love, when everything was crazy and exciting and we were right on the verge of ruining each other's lives at any second."

The Lone Bellow teased their forthcoming album earlier this summer with the release of the lead single "Gold," a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis that embodies the unvarnished intensity heard throughout Love Songs For Losers.

Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. In a departure from their past work with elite producers like Aaron Dessner of The National and eight-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, the trio struck out on their own for the first time, dreaming up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes.

Recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, the result is an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent, and sublimely transcendent.

​​"One of the reasons we went with Love Songs for Losers as the album title is that I've always seen myself as a loser in love-I've never been able to get it completely right," says Williams, whose bandmates include guitarist Brian Elmquist and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin.

"The songs are looking at bad relationships and wonderful relationships and all the in-between, sometimes with a good deal of levity. It's us just trying to encapsulate the whole gamut of experience that we all go through as human beings."

After sketching the album's 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison's house on Old Hickory Lake along with longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio. Co-produced by Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, Love Songs for Losers also finds Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they've continually brought to stages around the world.

The triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band's journey. With the release of Love Songs For Losers, the trio feel newly emboldened to create without limits.

Following a batch of remaining tour dates supporting Maren Morris, The Lone Bellow will hit the road this fall for an extensive nationwide tour that includes stops at Chicago's Thalia Hall, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, DC's 9:30 Club, and NYC's Webster Hall among others.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

09/15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
09/17 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
09/18 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center For The Arts
09/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
09/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *
10/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
10/22 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House
10/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall
11/02 - Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre
11/03 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater
11/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 - Portland, ME @ State Theater
11/17 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18 - Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse
11/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National

*supporting Maren Morris

