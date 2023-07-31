The Linda Lindas Release New Track 'Resolution/Revolution'

More music is expected later this year. 

By: Jul. 31, 2023

The Linda Lindas have shared their new single and music video for “Resolution / Revolution.” The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily on Apple Music today, which features the band on the cover.

The track follows the release of their song “Too Many Things” earlier this summer. The Linda Lindas kicked off this year with triumphant appearances at Coachella and Boston Calling and have spent the summer on an arena tour opening for Paramore. They’ll play Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 5th. More music is expected later this year. 

Of “Resolution/Revolution” the band says “Bela had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing 'Resolution/Revolution.' She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into composition about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run. We’ve been playing the song live for a few weeks now, are excited to release it as a single, and hope it gives you a boost! And check out the lyric video, too, art directed by Bela, edited by Eloise, and featuring clips that all of us shot on our phones over the last few months. We hope you have as much fun rocking out to it as we had making it!"

The Linda Lindas' debut album, Growing Up was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.” Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte. The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

A full rundown of upcoming tour dates including a 2023 tour with Paramore can be found below.

TOUR DATES:

8/1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/5 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/7 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA*

8/9 – Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA*

8/10 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR*

8/13 – Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT* 

10/3 – Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City, MX#

10/4 – Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City MX#

# w/ The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

* w/ Paramore 

MORE ABOUT THE LINDA LINDAS:

The Linda Lindas first played together as members of a pickup new wave cover band of kids assembled by Kristin Kontrol (Dum Dum Girls) for Girlschool LA in 2018 and then formed their own garage punk group soon after. Sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, now 12) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 15), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 14), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 18) developed their chops as regulars at all-ages matinees in Chinatown, where they played with original L.A. punks like The Dils, Phranc, and Alley Cats; went on to open for riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill and architect Alice Bag as well as DIY heavyweights Best Coast and Bleached; and were eventually featured in Amy Poehler’s movie Moxie.

The Linda Lindas went on to self-release a four-song EP, make their own videos and grow a following beyond Los Angeles. But they never expected or could have even dreamed that their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 would put them smack in the middle of the cultural zeitgeist.

“It can be comforting, in times like these, to be slapped cold by undeniable truth. And so it is with The Linda Lindas a band made up of four Asian and Latina teens and tweens [who] have generated a significant wave of attention in the three years since the band was founded,” said the New York Times.

“And this new song, which Eloise said was inspired by a real-life experience, is a needs-no-explanation distillation of righteous anger. It’s severely relatable.” The blistering performance amassed over four million views on Instagram, and earned major praise from the likes of Hayley Williams, Questlove, Flea, and members of Rage Against the Machine and Sonic Youth.

A month later, The Linda Lindas got to work on their first full-length LP. Having written a mountain of new material individually while sheltering in place and attending class virtually, the band was more than ready to enter the studio where Carlos de la Garza oversaw recording and production. The Grammy-winning producer’s work includes Paramore, Bad Religion, Best Coast, and Bleached.

A product of generations of underground music in L.A. and beyond, The Linda Lindas’ debut channels classic punk, post punk, power pop, new wave, and other surprises into timelessly catchy and cool songs sung by all four members—each with her own style and energy. With an ever-maturing writing prowess and expanded life-experience The Linda Lindas are Growing Up.

Photo Credit: Jessie Cowan




