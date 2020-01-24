The Lil Smokies Release Third Studio Album TORNILLO

Montana-based rising stars, The Lil Smokies, are pleased to announce the release of their third studio album, Tornillo, available everywhere today. Recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, with producer-engineer Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Midland) Tornillo is a focused and refined representation of the sound The Lil Smokies have become known for, Live For Live Music deeming the release "...an album with a point to make." Click here to stream or purchase on your platform of choice.

Earlier this month, American Songwriter praised the new release declaring Matt Cornette (banjo), Andy Dunnigan (vocals, dobro), Scott Parker (bass), Matt "Rev" Rieger (guitar, vocals) and Jake Simpson (fiddle, vocals), collectively known as The Lil Smokies "...are in the center of bluegrass' evolution with their rapid banjo plucks, buoyant choruses and music created out of a composite of influences." Speaking of the evolution, Billboard cited the band's "experimental" side when featuring "World's On Fire," one of the album's singles.

On Tornillo, The Lil Smokies dove deep into their well of influences-most notably Laurel Canyon songwriters from the 1970s-and used their traditional string band instruments to craft very non-traditional songs and arrangements. Throughout the album's eleven tracks the band found themselves trekking into new sonic territory. With Reynolds' guidance, hints of drums, baritone guitar, and synth pads wove their way into the band's usual instrumentation. With the goal to enhance the songs, never overwhelming them, The Lil Smokies used their last few days in the studio to experiment, eventually going deep enough to find themselves tracking one of Billy Gibbons' (ZZ Top) electric guitars through an amplifier previously used by the industrial band Ministry.

As one of the centerpieces of the album, "Carry Me" offers magnificent musicianship and eludes to the distance that is created by life on the road. Dunnigan explains, "It's about the dreams we have, and what we go through to make those dreams live on." While that longing for a sense of home permeates Tornillo, the band also found inspiration in unlikely places. For example, "Giant" was written after Dunnigan watched a documentary about Andre the Giant and his struggles with living in the public eye. Other songs, like "Fortunes" and "True Blues," are less obvious in their origins, which is intentional. "I like having a little bit of ambiguity in songs, using some impressionistic lyrics, and making it sparse," Dunnigan says. Another common thread weaves through the entirety of Tornillo; room for the music to breathe. "It seems like over time we're learning that it's not the more you play, but the tastefulness and space in between the notes that can pull that emotion out," says Dunnigan. The band attributes a lot of that space and emotion to the outdoors, where they recharge and find their inspiration. Read more about this process via American Songwriter's conversation with Dunnigan.

"Our time there encapsulates all of the good things about being in a band and making music," Dunnigan says. "The word 'tornillo' in its literal definition means a screw or a bolt. That's exactly what this experience in the studio did for us as a band. We really came together and worked as a unit, and we got back to those reasons why we do this." The transcendent vibe of Sonic Ranch ultimately helped the band recalibrate, resulting in an album that's both exhilarating and introspective.

In addition to the release of Tornillo, the band has announced a slew of new tour dates. See below for tour dates with more dates to be announced in the coming months. Visit http://www.thelilsmokies.com/ for more information and click here to stream or purchase the new release.

On tour:

Jan 24 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret ^

Jan 25 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater ^

Jan 26 - Bend, OR - Domino Room ^

Jan 29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's ^

Jan 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent ^

Jan 31 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren ^

Feb 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room ^

Feb 5 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

Feb 6 - Feb 7 - Durango, CO - Animas City Theatre

Feb 8 - Taos, NM - Taos Mesa Brewing

Feb 9 - Crested Butte, CO - Public House

Feb 12 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Feb 13 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

Feb 14 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

Feb 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Feb 16 - Park City, UT - O.P. Rockwell

Feb 29 - Copper Mountain, CO - Subaru WinterFest

Mar 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

Mar 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

Mar 7 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club *

Mar 8 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

Mar 11 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Mar 12 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

Mar 13 - Northampton, MA - The Parlor Room

Mar 14 - Jay, VT - Jay Peak Resort

Mar 27 - Mar 29 - Squaw Valley, CA - WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

Apr 8 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Apr 9 - Apr 10 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Apr 11 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Bud Light Rocks the Boat

Apr 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Apr 16 - Apr 19 - Harrodsburg, KY - Cabin Fever Reliever

Apr 17 - Chicago, IL - Schubas (2 shows)

Apr 23 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar ^^

Apr 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Apr 24 - Apr 25 - Baltimore, MD - Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Jul 9 - Jul 11 - Snowshoe, WV - 4848 Festival

Jul 18 - Jul 19 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival

Jul 24 - Jul 26 - Lyons, CO - RockyGrass Festival

^ w/ Brent Cowles

* w/ Joe Pug

^^ w/ Town Mountain





