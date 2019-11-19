The Legendary CRO-MAGS Release First New Video in 27 Years

Filmed on location throughout 2019 during their headlining European tour and their support slot with The Misfits, "No One's Victim" is the CRO-MAGS first music video since the 1992 clip "The Paths Of Perfection." It was the bands previous video, 1987's "We Gotta Know," that gave MTV audiences a view into the crossover world of metal, thrash and punk that defined the CRO-MAGS as a pioneer of a still boot-stomping scene that refuses to die. The proof is evidenced in the new video.

CRO-MAGS founder Harley Flanagan adds, "This is our first 'real' video since "We Gotta Know" because it's a real look at the live energy ofCRO-MAGS, it's not some staged video, its real, raw footage shot at our shows."

The CRO-MAGS first full-length album since the album Revenge (2000) will be coming in early 2020 on Victory Records.

CRO-MAGS feature the legendary Flanagan pulling double duty with bass and lead vocals, guitarists Gabby Abularach, Rocky George (Suicidal Tendencies, Fishbone), and drummer Garry "G-Man" Sullivan.

Earlier this year the band released their first new music in nearly twenty years, with the 3-song EP "Don't Give In."

On December 6, the NYC crew's second 3-song EP will be available, titled "From The Grave."





