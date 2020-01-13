The Legacy Music Project Officially Launches

The Legacy Music Project, a cutting-edge production music library is launching a completely unique catalog of music for song placement in TV, film, and advertising, January 14, 2020.

The Legacy Music Project offers leading music supervisors the opportunity to license affordable and extremely authentic music from the originators of their respective sound decade by decade. Most of our composers are predominately pedigree with each having previously written, performed, or contributed as a member of the actual original band that charted in the 60s, 70s, the 80s, and 90s. The Legacy Music Project will be one of the best stories of 2020.

Our team of composers and musicians' credits includes; The Beach Boys, Train, Sugar Ray, Survivor, Kool Mo Dee, Megadeath, Morris Day and The Time, Shalimar, and many more. Co-CEO, Casey Purvis says, "We stand apart because of the authenticity generated from our high-caliber, comprehensive roster of Billboard, chart-topping musicians and artists that span decades of your life. These values of authenticity and pedigree talent across each decade are our guiding principles that make the Legacy Music Project unique and exceptional."

The Legacy Music Project is the brainchild of industry leaders Vision1Music (Casey Purvis, Pamala Raber, Austin Godsey), and EPIC Music LA (Perry Firoz, Jerry Davis, Adam Barker). Our executives at the respective companies represent over 100 years, dating back to the 70s, of combined experience in the music industry. Vision1Music and EPIC Music LA credits include; NCIS, American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, 2018 Super Bowl LII, Access Hollywood, Johnson & Johnson, Bravo, Outback Steakhouse, Hawaii Five-0, MLB All-Star Game, and Tommy John to name a few. The brain trust that teamed together has created the largest collection of music from the writers, composers, and musicians that authentically wrote and performed throughout the decades. Co-CEO, Perry Firoz says, "It's both a brilliant and amazing body of work. Music is our lives as it is yours. Nothing is more important to us than giving you great music and making your job easier".

The Legacy Music Project is available immediately for placements at fair market value.





Related Articles View More Music Stories