The Lathums Reveal Live Visuals for 'Sad Face Baby'

As if the crashing waves of emotion contained within The Lathums newest cut of extraordinary, soul-reaching storytelling, Sad Face Baby, weren't enough, the band has released the single's official video filmed during their sweat-drenched, sing-a-long seaside outing at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom just three weeks ago. Featuring the sharp-suited band and 3,000 adoring fans, the footage captures the song's intensity, the band's blooming musicianship and an undeniable sense of 'I was there!' occasion.



The scene of numerous historic gigs, including landmark dates for Stone Roses, Oasis and The White Stripes, the ornate 150-year-old venue shook to the sound of the poetic indie four-piece as they chose the Lancashire coast for a one-off, landmark gig ahead of a busy, international festival season. Already a firm fan favourite thanks to online sharing of last year's live performances, The Lathums held Sad Face Baby back for a fitting, adrenaline-rush encore.



Sad Face Baby's coarse surfaces and frayed edges paint a picture of a band altered by experience, with The Lathums admitting that their rollercoaster ride from small venues to sold out tours and a Number One album has played with their heads as much as lifted their hearts. From exasperation and hurt to hope and gratitude, the single's peaks and valleys offers rich exploratory terrain.

As their story rolls on, The Lathums join forces with producer, Jim Abbiss (Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Bombay Bicycle Club) to capture Sad Face Baby's visceral sense of human need. Further sessions are planned as the band moves songs from the notebook and rehearsal room to the studio later this year.



With Blackpool done The Lathums now look ahead to a busy summer, including a run of support dates with The Killers on their European arena tour. Adding festivals at home including TRNSMT, Neighbourhood, Reading and Leeds and Boardmasters to European outdoor dates crossing Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Germany and Holland, all of The Lathums currently confirmed live dates for 2022 are as follows:

Sat 30 April - Liverpool, Sound City

Sat 28 May - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

Fri 17 June - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany, Southside Festival

Sat 18 June - Scheessel, Germany, Hurricane Festival

Tue 12 June - Milan, Italy, Milano Summer Festival - supporting The Killers

Fri 1 July - Arras, France, Arras Main Square

Mon 4 July - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome -- supporting The Killers

Tue 5 July - Paris, France, La Seine Musicale - supporting The Killers

Fri 8 July - Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

Tue 12 July - Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle -- supporting The Killers

Fri 15 July - Benicàssim, Spain, Festival Internacional de Benicàssim (FIB)

Fri 22 July - Saint Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium - supporting Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Sat 23 July - Doncaster, Keepmoat Stadium -supporting Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Fri 12 August - Newquay, Boardmasters Festival

Sat 20 August - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, Lowlands Festival

Sun 21 August - Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop Festival

Sat 27 August - Reading, Reading Festival

Sun 28 August - Leeds, Leeds Festival

Thu 1 September - Malaga, Spain, Cala Mijas Festival

Fri 2 September - Lisbon, Portugal, Kalorama Festival

The Lathums are Alex Moore (vocals/guitars), Scott Concepcion (guitars/piano), Johnny Cunliffe (bass) and Ryan Durrans (drums).



For release news and updates about sought-after tickets for all of The Lathums' live shows and further festival dates as they are announced, connect with the band online at:



https://www.thelathums.com

https://twitter.com/TheLathums

The Lathums - Sad Face Baby

OUT NOW on Island Records

For all up-to-date release and tour information:

www.thelathums.com

https://www.facebook.com/thelathums

https://www.instagram.com/thelathums