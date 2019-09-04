The Last Waltz Tour is Announced Featuring Warren Haynes, Lukas Nelson and More

Robbie Robertson, Sebastian Robertson, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents are thrilled to announce the return of the highly acclaimed The Last Waltz Tour. This epic tour captures the excitement of The Band's historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert at the famed Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco hailed as one of the greatest rock concerts of all time.

The multi-city tour kicks off at the legendary Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on November 5, 2019, and continues throughout November making stops at historic venues across the east coast. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 AM (Local Time) at http://thelastwaltz.com. * Saint Augustine Amphitheatre tickets will go on sale September 13, at 10 AM. VIP packages, including great seats and exclusive merchandise, will be available. Tour dates and venues are listed below.

The Last Waltz Tour 2019: A Celebration of The Band's Historic Farewell Concert features a star-studded lineup led by GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar legend and vocalist Warren Haynes and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Don Was, with Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, John Medeski, Terence Higgins, and Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint. Very special guests Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers), Dave Malone (The Radiators), and Bob Margolin (Long time Muddy Waters guitarist who performed with Waters and The Band in the original Last Waltz) will be featured throughout the tour.

Over forty years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd with a whos-who of Rock'N Roll royalty in attendance. "As far as farewells go, this one was major," stated Rolling Stone Magazine in 2016 expose about the famed concert. The evening culminated with "Don't Do It," The Band's cover of Marvin Gaye's "Baby Don't You Do It." After the last note, Robbie Robertson, The Bands' lead guitarist, songwriter and a founding member, said "Goodnight. Goodbye." walking off stage, forever immortalizing this epic event.

"It is such an honor that the musical celebration of The Last Waltz and The Band carries on today. Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of talent makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition." Says Robbie Robertson.

The Last Waltz Tour: A Celebration of The Band's Historic Farewell Concert is an extension of Blackbird Present's acclaimed 2016 two-night, sold-out concert event The Last Waltz New Orleans and 2017's The Last Waltz 40th Anniversary Tour which was praised by audiences and critics across the country. "You soon knew that The Band's legacy would be well feted. Earplugs were required - for the crowd, not the band," wrote the Huffington Post in its review of the show at the Orpheum in Boston, Massachusetts. "The last 30 minutes of The Last Waltz @SaengerNOLA was the best thing I've heard @jazzfest," said Keith Spera, music critic, The New Orleans Advocate.

"We are excited to be working closely with Robbie, Warren, Don and our incredible lineup of musicians and special guests on the latest incarnation of The Last Waltz Tour." Says Keith Wortman, "This year's tour will introduce fans to some very special never-heard-before arrangements of the classic hits from that Thanksgiving night in 1976."

THE LAST WALTZ 2019 TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER

5 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

6 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Basie Center - Red Bank, NJ

7 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

8 - Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

10 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

11 - The Theater at Santander Arena - Reading, PA

14 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

15 - Tower Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

17 - *Saint Augustine Amphitheater - Boston, MA

18 - Durham PAC - Durham, NH

20 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

21 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

