The Kiss That Took A Trip Unveils New Single 'Skull and Crossbones'

The Kiss That Took A Trip, the Madrid based musical project helmed by M.D. Trello, has released 'Skull and Crossbones'.

With 'Skull and Crossbones' The Kiss That Took A Trip delivers an anthemic anthem pulsating with optimism, irony, and a captivating singalong quality. The track, released alongside a mesmerising music video, channels a propulsive energy and unapologetic authenticity, distinguishing it as a standout addition to the alternative rock and indie rock genres.

M.D. Trello, the visionary behind The Kiss That Took A Trip, shares insights into the creation of 'Skull and Crossbones' stating: "The chorus came to me in a burst of inspiration, serving as the cornerstone around which the rest of the song effortlessly evolved. Its uncharacteristic optimism, within the context of my previous work, compelled me to infuse the lyrics with a sense of irony, resulting in a track that resonates deeply with its listeners."

Utilising classic rock instrumentation alongside strings, synths, and glockenspiel, 'Skull and Crossbones' showcases The Kiss That Took A Trip's commitment to crafting immersive and dynamic soundscapes, inviting listeners on a journey of introspection and resilience. Reflecting on the track's thematic essence, M.D. Trello reveals that 'Skull and Crossbones' "embodies the notion of finding solace in surrender, particularly in the realm of social struggles, and passing the torch to future generations after giving one's all. Paradoxically, it also symbolises the resurgence of a musical project that teetered on the brink of oblivion."