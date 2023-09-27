The Kinks to Release 'The Journey - Part 2' in November

The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, continue the 60th Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with part two of their career-defining anthology, The Journey, out 17 November on BMG.

Following the release of The Journey - Part 1 in March this year (featuring hits such as “You Really Got Me,” “Waterloo Sunset,” “All Day And All Of The Night,” “Supersonic Rocket Ship” and “Dead End Street”) The Journey - Part 2, compiled by the band, will be available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats.

The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and track-by-track notes written by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, sharing their memories of the time and weaving them into The Kinks’ incredible story. Preorder and Presave The Journey Part 2 here.

The Journey - Part 2 includes singles, B-sides, album tracks and, notably, six new Ray Davies mixes, three of which are previously unreleased live performances from the New Victoria Theatre, London in 1975. New digital single “Everybody’s a Star (Starmaker) (Live 1975, 2023 Mix),” released on 27 September can be heard here. The exciting new video for the track can be watched here:

Hits featured on the release include: “Lola,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “20th Century Man,” “Dedicated Follower Of Fashion,” “Till The End Of The Day,” “A Well Respected Man,” “See My Friends,” and “Everybody's A Star (Starmaker).”

This release is accompanied by a brand new Official Kinks merchandise collection also to be launched today (27 September), that represents their 60 years as a group. The full range of merchandise is available from Backstreet. Visit the store here.

Ray Davies: "I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together. The new sequencing has enabled us to show the ‘big picture’ and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together."

Dave Davies: “Another chance to listen to some of my favourite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy.”

Mick Avory: “A strong selection of Kinks songs across the years, that should give the listener some nice surprises.”

The songs on The Journey - Parts 1 & 2, for the first time ever on a Kinks collection, have been handpicked by Ray, Dave and Mick, curated according to themes inspired by the trials and tribulations of their journey through life together as a band since 1963.

The tracks are taken from the classic original Kinks albums including: Face To Face, The Kink Kontroversy, Something Else, The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody's In Show-Biz, Preservation Acts 1 & 2 and A Soap Opera.

All tracks have been carefully remastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Studios in LA, overseen by Andrew Sandoval.

Formed in 1963 in Muswell Hill, North London, by brothers Ray and Dave Davies with their friend Pete Quaife, and joined by Mick Avory in early 1964, the band quickly established themselves as one of the epoch-defining groups of the 60s, with their impact still being felt around the world today.

The stats speak for themselves: The Kinks have sold over 50 million records worldwide and have been streamed over a billion times; they have achieved 5 US Top 10 singles, 9 US Top 40 albums, 22 UK Top 20 singles / EPs and 6 UK Top 10 albums, with four albums certified Gold.

Among numerous honours, they have received the Ivor Novello Award for ‘Outstanding Service To British Music’ and have been inducted into the 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' and the 'UK Music Hall of Fame'. Multi-award winning, legendary frontman Sir Ray Davies is widely recognised as one of the greatest British songwriters.

