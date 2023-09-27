The Kinks to Release 'The Journey - Part 2' in November

The new release will be out 17 November on BMG.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

The Kinks to Release 'The Journey - Part 2' in November

The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, continue the 60th Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with part two of their career-defining anthology, The Journey, out 17 November on BMG.

Following the release of The Journey - Part 1 in March this year (featuring hits such as “You Really Got Me,” “Waterloo Sunset,” “All Day And All Of The Night,” “Supersonic Rocket Ship” and “Dead End Street”) The Journey - Part 2, compiled by the band, will be available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats.

The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and track-by-track notes written by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, sharing their memories of the time and weaving them into The Kinks’ incredible story. Preorder and Presave The Journey Part 2 here.

The Journey - Part 2 includes singles, B-sides, album tracks and, notably, six new Ray Davies mixes, three of which are previously unreleased live performances from the New Victoria Theatre, London in 1975. New digital single “Everybody’s a Star (Starmaker) (Live 1975, 2023 Mix),” released on 27 September can be heard here. The exciting new video for the track can be watched here:

Hits featured on the release include: “Lola,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “20th Century Man,” “Dedicated Follower Of Fashion,” “Till The End Of The Day,” “A Well Respected Man,” “See My Friends,” and “Everybody's A Star (Starmaker).”

This release is accompanied by a brand new Official Kinks merchandise collection also to be launched today (27 September), that represents their 60 years as a group. The full range of merchandise is available from Backstreet. Visit the store here.

Ray Davies: "I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together. The new sequencing has enabled us to show the ‘big picture’ and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together."

Dave Davies: “Another chance to listen to some of my favourite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy.”

Mick Avory: “A strong selection of Kinks songs across the years, that should give the listener some nice surprises.”

The songs on The Journey - Parts 1 & 2, for the first time ever on a Kinks collection, have been handpicked by Ray, Dave and Mick, curated according to themes inspired by the trials and tribulations of their journey through life together as a band since 1963.

The tracks are taken from the classic original Kinks albums including: Face To Face, The Kink Kontroversy, Something Else, The Village Green Preservation Society, Lola Versus Powerman and The Moneygoround, Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody's In Show-Biz, Preservation Acts 1 & 2 and A Soap Opera.

All tracks have been carefully remastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Studios in LA, overseen by Andrew Sandoval.

Formed in 1963 in Muswell Hill, North London, by brothers Ray and Dave Davies with their friend Pete Quaife, and joined by Mick Avory in early 1964, the band quickly established themselves as one of the epoch-defining groups of the 60s, with their impact still being felt around the world today.

The stats speak for themselves: The Kinks have sold over 50 million records worldwide and have been streamed over a billion times; they have achieved 5 US Top 10 singles, 9 US Top 40 albums, 22 UK Top 20 singles / EPs and 6 UK Top 10 albums, with four albums certified Gold.

Among numerous honours, they have received the Ivor Novello Award for ‘Outstanding Service To British Music’ and have been inducted into the 'Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame' and the 'UK Music Hall of Fame'. Multi-award winning, legendary frontman Sir Ray Davies is widely recognised as one of the greatest British songwriters.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ellie Goulding Adds Second Show At Kings Theatre, November 17 Photo
Ellie Goulding Adds Second Show At Kings Theatre, November 17

Multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will be performing two special intimate shows with the Wordless Music Orchestra conducted by Derrick Skye at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, November 16, and Friday, November 17, 2023.

2
ISLA RICO Announce New EP Eternal Optimist Photo
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'

Dynamic indie-pop trio - ISLA RICO - have announced their debut EP ‘Eternal Optimist,' and share the vibrant, vibey lead single: “Maliblues”. A fluid indie-electro cut that sees atmospheric instrumentation surfing upon wavy melodies and buoyant beats, “Maliblues” lands as the first track to be taken from the new EP.

3
Louis Carnell Continues 111 Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration Photo
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration

Louis Carnell continues an ongoing series with “two,” his collaboration with musician, visual artist, record producer and co-founder of Sonic Youth, Lee Ranaldo, which follows the release of his work with Keeley Forsyth launching the project earlier this month. Listen to “two” where Louis Carnell & Lee Ranaldo with the guitar work of Ranaldo.

4
Video: The Interrupters Share Alien (Live In Los Angeles) Performance Photo
Video: The Interrupters Share 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)' Performance

Taken from their critically acclaimed album In The Wild (Epitaph, 2022), 'Alien” is a timeless rock ballad with lyrics aimed at uniting the misfits and outcasts of the world. Aimee Interrupter’s raspy serenade is tangible with emotion as backing vocals gently wrap around her for haunting harmonies. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!